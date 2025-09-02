Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered traffic lights to cut congestion on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street

If you often find yourself stuck on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, there’s good news. Abu Dhabi has switched on a smart traffic light system that uses artificial intelligence to keep the capital moving.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has activated what’s known as a ramp metering system at seven of the main entry points onto the busy road. The technology, already used in some of the world’s most advanced cities, relies on sensors and AI-powered cameras that track traffic in real time.

How it works

The smart system uses sensors and AI-powered cameras to monitor traffic in real time. When traffic builds up, the system automatically slows the entry of vehicles, spacing them out to avoid bottlenecks. When the road is clear, the lights speed up the flow, allowing more cars through. The result is smoother driving, less congestion and fewer headaches for motorists.

Where it’s active

The smart lights are now in place at:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubeina Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yafina Street (inbound)

The move is part of a wider plan to improve road safety and keep pace with Abu Dhabi’s growing population and economy. By making traffic management smarter, the city is aiming not just for efficiency but also for a more sustainable transport network.

So the next time you head down Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street you might just notice the difference: less waiting, smoother driving and a quicker trip to where you need to be.