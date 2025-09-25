Make the most of the weekend with Gabby’s Dollhouse at Yas Mall and Yas Bay’s kids eat free offers

It’s the final weekend for kids to dive into Gabby’s Dollhouse at Yas Mall and explore a world full of cats, crafts and surprises. The immersive pop-up ties in with the upcoming Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, showing at VOX Cinemas Yas Mall from September 25, 2025.

The event has taken over Town Square on the ground floor, turning it into ten themed play zones. Kids can pinch, play, craft and discover little surprises around every corner. Children explore in small groups every five minutes, guided by trained activators who make sure the adventure stays safe and fun.

Entry is simple. Families just need same-day shopping receipts worth Dhs 100 to bring up to two children into the dollhouse.

The highlight for most families is the 20-minute Bubble Festival Stage Show, where Gabby, MerCat and friends sing and dance through a bubbly, feel-good performance. Shows run three times daily at 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. After each show, kids can meet their favourite characters at the Meet & Greet, happening at 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Spaces are limited, so families need to pre-register and show shopping or dining receipts worth Dhs 200 (excluding groceries, foreign exchange and bill payments) at Yas Mall’s Customer Service Desk on the day. Each receipt allows entry for up to four family members.

To keep the magic going at home, select Yas Mall stores including Toys R Us, Hamleys, Lego and Borders are stocked with Gabby’s Dollhouse toys and merchandise.

After playing, pretending and fun at Gabby’s Dollhouse, here’s where kids can eat for free at Yas Bay Waterfront this weekend:

McCafferty’s

Kids can eat for free this weekend at McCafferty’s inside Hilton Yas Bay Waterfront. On Saturday, little ones under 7 can join Mellie Rua’s Saturday Brunch with every paying adult, feasting on dishes like Black Angus Beef Sliders, Clonakilty Sausage Bite and Fish and Chips, all while live bands play in the background. Sundays are all about the Traditional Irish Carvery and kids under 6 can enjoy soups, roasts like Black Angus Sirloin and Crispy Pork Belly, sides and dessert of the day for free with a paying adult.

The Offer: Kids dine for free for every paying adult, Kids under 7 years old for Saturday brunch, Kids under 6 years old for Sunday carvery

Location: McCafferty’s Hilton Yas Island

Times: Daily 9am to 2am

Cost: Mellie Rua’s Saturday Brunch | Dhs 199/person | 1pm to 5pm Traditional Irish Sunday Carvery | Dhs 119/person | 12pm to 8pm

Contact: (058) 598 3623

Café Del Mar Abu Dhabi

Known for its beach club and poolside vibes from day to night, Café Del Mar serves up Mediterranean-inspired dishes with lively music and a chic atmosphere. This weekend kids can eat for free, with one child enjoying a complimentary 1- to 2-course meal for every adult spending Dhs 180. Whether it’s brunch, a pool party, or just a sunny lunch, the whole family can soak up the vibe while nibbling on delicious food.

The Offer: One child (from 3 to 11 years old) receives a complimentary 1 to 2-course meal for every adult spending Dhs 180

Location: Café Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront

Times: Daily from 10am to 2am

Contact: (050) 402 2283

Paradiso

No need to hop on a plane to Italy, Paradiso brings La Dolce Vita to Yas Bay Waterfront every Sunday with its family-style brunch, where kids eat free when parents book a table. Start with Tagliere Misto, Bruschetta Al Pomodoro, and Parmigiana Di Melanzane, then move on to pizza and pasta like Patate E Rosmarino Pizza or Penna Arrabbiata. Mains include beef steak, Chicken Milanese, baked sea bass and fresh salads, finished off with Tiramisu, gelato, and other Italian desserts. Add an Aperol Spritz or choose a soft or house beverage package for Dhs 300, or go bubbly for Dhs 450, and you’ve got the perfect Sunday brunch for the whole family.

The offer: Kids up to 11 years old eat free when parents book a table

Location: Paradiso, The Pier, Yas Bay Waterfront

Time: Sunday from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Cost: Soft drinks and house beverage package – Dhs 300/person Bubbly package – Dhs 450/person

Contact: (050) 437 2869

Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Families can enjoy elevated dining at Bushra, where Middle Eastern and North African flavours meet a modern twist. Share dishes like Traditional Moroccan Lamb Tagine, Seafood Pastilla, Slow-Cooked Lamb Shank with Freekeh, or go big with the one- or half-metre Lamb Kabab. This summer, kids eat free, with one child enjoying a complimentary 1- to 2-course meal for every adult spending Dhs 180.

The offer: One child (from 3 to 11 years old) receives a complimentary 1 to 2-course meal for every adult spending Dhs 180

Location: Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront

Times: Daily from 1pm to 2am

Contact: (050) 601 1195

Zeera by Buddha-Bar

Zeera serves modern Indian cuisine in a chic and inviting setting. Share vibrant dishes from the tandoori grill and open kitchen, like Lobster Curry, Butter Chicken, and Chicken Tikka Masala. Families can take advantage of the offer this summer, with one child enjoying a complimentary 1- to 2-course meal for every adult spending Dhs 180.

The Offer: One child (from 3 to 11 years old) receives a complimentary 1 to 2-course meal for every adult spending AED 180.

Location: Zeera by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront

Times: daily from 1pm to 2am

Contact: (050) 601 1193

