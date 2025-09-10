Apple’s big reveal brings the iPhone 17 AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to the UAE on September 19

Apple has just dropped a huge line up of new tech. From the sleek iPhone 17 series to the next generation AirPods Pro 3 and the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 there is plenty for fans in the UAE to get excited about. Pre orders start this week with official release in stores from September 19.

As we all know, people queue for new Apple devices like it’s the event of the year. Before you start lining up, here’s your complete guide to everything Apple dropped yesterday.

iPhone 17 line up

There are four new models this year the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All models start with 256GB of storage and for the first time the iPhone 17 Pro Max goes all the way up to 2TB.

Pre order and release date in the UAE

Pre orders open on Friday September 12 and the official release date is Friday September 19.

Colours and pricing

iPhone 17 comes in lavender, mist blue, sage, white and black. Prices start from Dhs3,399 for 256GB.

iPhone 17 Air is the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm. It comes in space black, cloud white, light gold and sky blue. Prices start from Dhs4,299.

iPhone 17 Pro is available in cosmic orange, deep blue and silver. Prices start from Dhs4,699.

iPhone 17 Pro Max is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. Prices start from Dhs5,099.

iPhone 17 Air the ultra thin model

The new iPhone Air is Apple’s sleekest phone yet. At only 5.6mm thick it feels dramatically lighter in your hand but still has a ceramic shield front and back for protection. It also features an eSIM only design which makes it easier to stay connected when travelling.

Accessories include a MagSafe case (Dhs219), bumper (Dhs169), crossbody strap (Dhs269), MagSafe battery (Dhs399), and chargers starting from Dhs169.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple has also revealed new AirPods Pro 3. They come with a redesigned fit with five ear tip sizes, improved active noise cancellation that blocks out four times more sound, and a new spatial audio system.

For the first time AirPods also track your heart rate and include live translation for face to face conversations in different languages.

AirPods Pro 3 cost Dhs949 in the UAE. Pre orders are open now and they will be in stores from Friday September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra returns with a bigger display, 42 hour battery life and 5G cellular built in. It also adds Emergency SOS via satellite so you can text emergency services even when you are off grid.

Health features now include blood pressure alerts and a sleep score to track your rest more accurately.

In the UAE the Watch Ultra 3 starts from Dhs3,199 and is available to pre order now with deliveries and in store sales starting on Friday September 19.

Image: Apple Website