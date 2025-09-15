The wait is finally over as after months of hot and humid nights, the UAE weather is taking a welcome turn towards cooler conditions

Temperatures across the UAE are starting to drop, bringing fresher evenings, breezier mornings, and the first real signs that autumn has arrived. This seasonal change means residents can look forward to more comfortable nights, the return of early morning or evening walks and the chance to spend longer outdoors without the intense summer weather.

When it will feel cooler

From this week, night-time temperatures across the UAE are expected to dip below 25ºC for the first time since summer, as UAE weather begins its shift towards more pleasant and comfortable conditions.

What happens next

The real change comes after the autumn equinox on September 23, 2025.

By early October, daytime highs will settle around 30ºC, and by mid-October evenings will dip below 20ºC.

November will bring milder days under 30ºC, and by December nights will fall close to 15ºC, marking the start of winter.

Why the weather is changing

This cooling follows the UAE’s seasonal calendar. The Safriya season began on September 6, marking the start of autumn, and follows the rise of the Al Jabha’ constellation, a traditional sign of cooler days ahead.

The Suhail star, which appeared in UAE skies on August 25, was the first signal that the peak summer heat was coming to an end.

Time to enjoy the outdoors again

With evenings now in the low 20s, the new season has truly arrived, bringing the perfect chance to enjoy evening strolls, outdoor dining, beach days and fresh air after months of staying indoors.

Image: What’s On Archive