From high-octane party brunches on Saturday, to family-friendly feasts on Sunday

Dubai’s brunch scene offers something for everyone, with hundreds of decadent spreads taking place across town during Saturday and Sunday (and even some through the week, too).

But if you’ve exhausted all your usual spots, bookmark these brilliant new Saturday and Sunday brunches in Dubai.

Saturday

African Queen

A new party brunch bringing the vibes to J1 Beach is African Queen’s ‘Call of the Jungle’ brunch. Taking place every Saturday, the menu promises a flavour-flight through French-Mediterranean dishes, plus free-flowing drinks and live entertainment.

Where: J1 Beach, Jumeirah,

When: Sat, 2pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs475 house, Dhs675 premium

Contact: Tel: (0)52 778 0760. @africanqueen_dubai

Brewdog

The popular Scottish entertainment bar has landed in Dubai, and on Saturdays, brunch means three hours of sharing starters, an à la carte choice of main, and sharing desserts. The drinks list features a selection of wine, beer, spirits and cocktails, plus there’s half-price darts and duckpin bowling for brunchers.

Where: Bluewaters, Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 premium

Contact: Tel: (0)52 956 5688. @brewdogbluewaters

Bussola, JGE

A relaxed family brunch is what Saturdays are for at Bussola in JGE. During the cooler months, a table on the terrace is a lovely spot to enjoy a sharing menu of Italian classics and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs570 sparkling

Contact: Tel: (0)4 586 7760. @bussolabyjge

Chic Nonna

The chic new L’estate Chic Brunch takes over Chic Nonna every Saturday. The menu celebrates rich and refined Italian flavours, with rounds of hot and cold starters, a pasta course and a la carte choice of main. High-quality ingredients shine through the menu, and generous portions designed to share are silver served with finesse by the team. As the music goes up, a curtain is pulled away to reveal a decadent dessert room, a fabulous final course to conclude an afternoon of Dolce Vita dining.

Where: DIFC

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs575 house, Dhs800 Champagne

Contact: Tel: (0)4 605 2000. @chicnonnadubai

China Tang

The Grand Tier Brunch at the iconic China Tang draws inspiration from Sir David Tang’s famously flamboyant dinner parties, fusing culinary storytelling with tableside theatrics. The four-course sharing brunch is paired with three hours of unlimited drinks, and set to stunning live music that makes for a memorable afternoon.

Where: The Lana Promenade, Business Bay

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs398 soft, Dhs598 house, Dhs798 Champagne

Contact: Tel: (0)4 295 7464. @chinatang_dubai

Eauzone

A refined weekend escape for families, Eauzone’s brunch takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with four-hour packages of delectable Asian cuisine the star of the show. Set in the tranquil gardens of One&Only Royal Mirage’s Arabian Courtyard, a procession of dishes is presented to each table. Think sushi, dim sum and wok-tossed stir fries. Make a day of it and upgrade the experience to include pool access.

Where: Arabian Courtyard, One&Only Royal Mirage

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs305 dining only, Dhs400 soft with pool access, Dhs500 house with pool access, Dhs200 children four to 11

Contact: @eauzonedubai

Folly

The Botanical Brunch at Folly is all about dishes inspired by nature’s best ingredients paired with botanically-infused cocktails. Fans of the OG folly will be pleased to see folly pops included on the menu, as well as refreshing spritzes. An indoor fountain and olive trees provide a leafy, serene backdrop to a stylish Saturday afternoon.

Where: Address Montgomerie, Emirates Hills

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs795 sparkling

Contact: Tel: (0)52 201 6610. @follydubai

The Guild

Brunch Society is a decadent ode to the good life at oh-so-chic The Guild. The first hour is for welcome Champagne and canapes, then from 1pm service officially begins. Expect live stations of brasserie delights and free-flowing drinks.

Where: ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC

When: 12pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs440 soft, Dhs549 house

Contact: Tel: (0)4 321 9142. @theguilddubai

Tête-à-Tête

Tête-à-Tête at FIVE LUXE, JBR, introduces the Bisou Bisou Brunch, a chic French Riviera–inspired Saturday affair featuring a three-course menu, free-flowing drinks and live performances. After brunch finishes, the parties flows over to Paradiso Dubai to keep the energy high.

Where: FIVE LUXE, JBR

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 bubbly

Contact: Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @teteatetedubai

Sunday

BCH:CLB

Set against the stunning Palm Jumeirah coastline, this colourful beach club is the place to be if you don’t want the weekend to end. A sun-soaked soiree by the sea, indulge in grazing plates like shrimp tempura, Wagyu sliders and Greek salad, while vibing to old-school house and Ibiza classics.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 house (ladies), Dhs345 house (gents), Dhs395 premium (ladies), Dhs445 premium (gents)

Contact: Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

The Beam by Nick Alvis

A brilliant new addition to the restaurant scene at Le Royal Meridien, star chef Nick Alvis’ tribute to European bistro-style dining welcomes all ages for a family Sunday brunch. The three-course menu features highlights like the pulled burrata with baby vine tomatoes, grilled seabass with lemen and beurre blanc and poached rhubarb crumble and custard. For an extra Dhs95, opt for the premium roast Wagyu sirloin (minimum two persons).

Where: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium, Dhs145 children five to 12

Contact: Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @thebeamdubai

Carnival by Tresind

Bold flavours, lively entertainment and family-friendly fun create a brunch with something for everyone at this stalwart Indian restaurant. The menu is filled with street food favourites like Bombay pani puri, followed by comfort food classics and indulgent desserts. There’s live beats and even clowns to entertain little ones.

Where: Burj Daman, Level P5, DIFC

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 food only, Dhs75 extra for soft drinks, Dhs175 extra for house drinks.

Contact: Tel: (800) 1604. @carnivalbytresind