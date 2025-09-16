French beach house-inspired Chou Chou is no longer taking reservations

J1 Beach became the hottest spot in the city last November when it opened with a dozen new restaurants and beach clubs. But it looks like one of them – Chou Chou – has sadly closed its doors.

While no official announcement has been made, the phone number is no longer in existence, social media is inactive, and reservations online are no longer available.

A part members club, part beach club, this French-inspired spot was among the first to welcome guests at J1 Beach. It quickly rolled out a roster of weekly events to welcome guests, from weekend brunches to a mid-week ladies’ day. And while upstairs was members only, the downstairs floor – comprising a restaurant bar, pool and beach, was a welcoming spot for chic days under the sun.

While we don’t know what may take its place, given the popularity of J1 Beach, we’re sure there’ll be a new concept coming our way soon.

Your J1 Beach guide

In the meantime, there are plenty of restaurants and beach clubs to still enjoy at J1 Beach, particularly as the weather cools down.

If you’re looking for sun-soaked, high-octane days, sirene by gaia whatson.ae or Baoli are the places to be. While Gigi Rigolatto is a must for chic alfresco dining in an Italian-inspired setting.

For pool days and more chilled vibes, there’s Gitano, La Baia, Kaimana and Ninive Beach.

Those looking just for dining can enjoy a host of global flavours at Spanish-inspired Lunico; Sakhalin, an import from Russia; French Riviera icon, African Queen; Lebanese-Armenian fusion flavours at Almayass by the Sea; or fire-based cooking in a sultry setting at INA.

Visit: j1beach.com