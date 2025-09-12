There are an incredible 50 shows taking place for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025

Ready for some laughs this October? Well, you have lots of options (and even languages) to choose from. Dubai Comedy Festival, the biggest laughter festival in Dubai, has added more huge names to the lineup and the most recent addition is none other than American comedian Andrew Schulz.

Schulz IS bringing his podcast, Flagrant Live to the festival, and you can expect high-energy banter and unpredictability. Flagrant has become the go-to podcast for unfiltered humour, brought to life by comedic legends and co-hosts Akaash Singh, Mark Gagnon, and AlexxMedia.

If you don’t want to miss out, grab your tickets now because the funnyman is quite popular…

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai

Date: Tuesday, October 7

Price: Silver: Dhs295, Gold: Dhs395, Platinum: Dhs495

For more LOLs…

Hassan Phils has also been announced as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival. He’s one of Canada’s fastest rising comedians and brings his sharp storytelling and interactive comedy to New Covent Garden on Saturday, October 4.

Location: New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates

Date: Saturday, October 4

Price: Box: Dhs195, Gold: Dhs195, VIP: Dhs250

The Dubai Comedy Festival returns for its seventh year in Dubai, taking place from October 2 to 12, 2025. It promises to be an amazing few weeks of laughs.

Acts include Tom Segura, Zakir Khan, Joanne McNally, Omid Djalili, Morgan Jay, Akaash Singh, John Achkar, Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo, Amer Zahr, Redouane Bougheraba, Gaurav Kapoor, and Ivan Abramov. The shows are taking place across a few venues in Dubai: Dubai Opera, Mall of the Emirates – New Convent Garden, and Coca-Cola Arena.

Some acts have even added a second show due to popular demand, such as Palestinian-American comedian and Netflix sensastion Mo Amer and Irish comedian Joanne McNally.

Book tickets here.