Alongside a new concept called Lion in the Sun, Billionaire brings a new dimension of nightlife to Mandarin Oriental Downtown

Billionaire has been a long standing, award-winning dinner and a show concept on Dubai’s nightlife scene. And after closing its doors in Taj Dubai, Downtown earlier this year, it’s set to return this November in a dazzling new location.

The new Billionaire will bring the acclaimed concept to the Mandarin Oriental Downtown, promising the same show-stopping performances that have made it one of Dubai’s premier nightlife destinations, elevated for its new location. The new show, titled Up in the Sky, is crafted under the artistic direction of Irma di Paola, and will take high-end dining and immersive entertainment to a new 61st floor location. A fusion of music, dance and high-octane glamour, the reintroduction of Billionaire to the city’s dinner and a show scene promises to be full of surprises.

But it’s not just the return of Billionaire we can look forward to. Majestas Group, the hospitality company behind Billionaire, will also introduce a first-of-its-kind concept to the Mandarin Oriental Downtown with Lion in the Sun.

Sitting proudly on the top floor of the Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Lion in the Sun is self-described as a ‘glamourous salotto in the sky’, blending heritage elegance with soulful conviviality. The restaurant will present an elevated menu that celebrates open-fire cooking, with premium ingredients and timeless Mediterranean flavours taking centre stage on the menu, which has been conceived by the group’s culinary director, chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu.

Lion in the Sun will feature a gorgeously light and bright restaurant, and a vibrant bar scene – plus a stunning alfresco terrace where open-air dinners promise incredible city views.

The debut of these two new concepts will come a month after the opening of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, which is slated for this October.

What: Billionaire and Lion in the Sun

Where: Mandarin Oriental Downtown

When: Opens November

Visit: @billionairedubaiofficial