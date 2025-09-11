Dubai has introduced new rules for teachers working in private schools

The changes aim to improve teaching standards, reduce staff leaving in the middle of the school year, and make sure all teachers meet clear professional requirements. The rules come from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)

Requirements for new teachers

As announced by Dubai Media Office yesterday. Teachers starting a new job at private schools must meet KHDA standards. This includes having the right qualifications, relevant teaching experience, and following professional conduct rules.

Existing teachers get extra time

Teachers who are already employed at a school have a few years to meet the new requirements. Those at schools that follow the September academic calendar have until September 2028, and those at schools starting in April have until April 2029.

Confirming jobs with appointment notices

Staff and school leaders must now get an appointment notice. This is an official document issued by KHDA that confirms a person’s role at a particular school. If a staff member moves to another school, they must get a new appointment notice. Schools apply for the notice through KHDA, and it replaces the old appointment letter system.

90-day rule for mid-term resignations

Teachers or school leaders leaving in the middle of a term must wait 90 days before starting a new role at another private school in Dubai. Those leaving at the end of a term are not affected.

Exit surveys

Completing a KHDA Exit Survey is compulsory as the information helps schools and the authority understand why staff leave and monitor turnover.

Rules for serious misconduct

KHDA has introduced a Staff Deregistration Guide. Teachers can be deregistered and banned from working in any KHDA-regulated school for serious misconduct. This includes criminal convictions, breaches of child protection rules, repeated unprofessional behaviour, dishonesty, misuse of social media, or culturally insensitive actions.

Why it matters

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said the new rules aim to create a stable and supportive environment for teachers and schools. Clear standards help retain staff, protect students, and maintain Dubai’s reputation for high-quality education.

The KHDA guide has been released, and briefing sessions are planned for schools and HR teams to support implementation.

