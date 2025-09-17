Massive new Emirates training centre opens in Dubai as job opportunities arise

Emirates has just opened a brand-new crew training centre in Dubai and is looking for more pilots to join the team. The airline is investing heavily in the future as it prepares for a new fleet of aircraft.

A big step for pilot training

The new Emirates Flight Training Centre cost around $135 million (about Dhs500 million) to build. It covers more than 63,000 square feet and sits close to the airline’s other training hubs in Dubai. The centre will help train pilots for the Airbus A350s and Boeing 777Xs, which will soon join the Emirates fleet.

More jobs at Emirates

Alongside the opening, Emirates announced that it is actively hiring pilots for three programmes. These are Direct Entry Captains, Accelerated Command, and First Officers who are non-type rated. It comes as part of a much bigger recruitment drive this year. The Emirates Group has already revealed plans to bring in more than 17,000 people across 350 different roles in 2025.

High-tech training for the future

The centre is designed with the latest aviation technology. It currently has six full-flight simulator bays. Two are already up and running for Airbus A350 training, and four more are being installed over the next two years, including for the Boeing 777X.

A unique new system called the Pilot Support Station was created by Emirates to give pilots an edge. It allows them to practise building flight plans, set up their cockpit, and prepare sessions in an immersive environment before entering the simulator.

Capacity boosted by more than half

Once the centre is fully in use, the airline will be able to increase its pilot training capacity by 54%. That means a total of 130,000 training hours every year across 17 simulators, with up to 1,000 pilots trained annually on each one.

What Emirates says

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, described the new centre as a game-changer for aviation. He said the investment shows Dubai’s strength as a global hub and that the facility will shape the airline’s training programmes for years to come.

Image: What’s On Archive