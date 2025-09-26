A gateway to Ibiza and the Balearic Islands, the new flight route from Abu Dhabi takes off early next summer

Already planning summer 2026? Well, the Balearic Islands might just be set to head straight to the top of your travel bucket list as Etihad Airways has just announced a new direct flight route from Abu Dhabi to Mallorca.

Set to launch on June 12, 2026, the thrice-weekly flight between Abu Dhabi and Palma de Mallorca is a milestone move from the UAE’s national carrier, and becomes the only direct air route between the island and Asia. The seasonal route will run from June 12 until mid-September, and is a gateway not just to Mallorca, but also Ibiza and the wider Balearic Islands.

Despite being one of the most popular summer travel destinations from the UAE, no airlines currently operate a direct flight between Ibiza and the emirates, so this is sure to prove popular for those party people who plan summers around the White Isle.

The new flight route will operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, inviting guests to enjoy sun-drenched summers while exploring Spain’s golden beaches, crystalline waters, and vibrant food and culture. Flights will be operated by Etihad’s new Airbus A321LR, complete with private first class suites, fully lie-flat business class beds, and spacious modern seats in economy. Outbound, the route will be 7 hours 20 minutes, while the inbound journey will have you back in Abu Dhabi in six hours 30 minutes.

Rates

Fares are now available to book on etihad.com, and a quick search shows that return flights in economy appear to start from around Dhs4,680, while business class rates are within the region of Dhs26,830 return.

More new flight routes

Connectivity from the UAE to bucket list destinations around the world continues to grow. And if you’re itching to explore before next summer, there’s plenty of new flight routes to look forward to.

Earlier this summer, Etihad announced it would be adding seven new destinations from November 2025 to March 2026, including Baku, Tbilisi and Bucharest. Elsewhere Emirates has added new routes to Hangzhou, China and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and flydubai has added flights to Iași, Romania and from next month will add Nairobi, Kenya to its global flight routes.

What: Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Mallorca

When: June 12, 2026 to mid-September 2026

Price: From Dhs4,680 return

Book: etihad.com