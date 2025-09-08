The MGM megaproject will bring a new dimension to Dubai’s luxury hotel scene in 2028

Dubai’s MGM Resort megaproject is one of the UAE’s most exciting developments – and it’s now got a new opening date. In the latest MGM earnings call, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle confirmed that the MGM Dubai project would open in the second half of 2028, a year later than originally planned.

Set on The Island by Wasl, a manmade island just past Burj Al Arab in Umm Suqueim, this 3.5 million square metre, USD2,5 billion island is set to become a Vegas-style emporium of hotels, entertainment and fun, all managed by industry heavyweights, MGM.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Island by Wasl in Dubai.

When will it open?

MGM CEO confirmed in August 2025 that the MGM Dubai project would open in the second half of 2028. Per an earnings call, he said that progress was ‘gathering steam’, with the building set to be finished by Q3, 2027.

First announced back in 2017, The Island by Wasl remained dormant for several years. But in November 2023, developer Wasl has awarded a contract for the construction of the island, reconfirming that the project had restarted.The largest construction deal in Dubai since 2017, Wasl has appointed China State Construction Engineering Corporation to build The Island, in an estimated USD1.2 billion (Dhs4.4 billion) deal, as per Meed.

What hotels will be there?

Parent operator MGM will bring three of its Las Vegas icons to Dubai. Comprising of 1,400 hotel rooms, the three hotels will see an MGM Grand, Bellagio and Aria rise in Dubai.

For those unfamiliar, the three brands, all of which fall under the MGM umbrella, are some of the biggest names in the Vegas hospitality scene. Overlooking the iconic Las Vegas lake is the Mediterranean-inspired Bellagio, which features a permanent Cirque du Soleil aqua show as well as a choreographed fountain show. The Aria is a more luxurious big sister brand, and caters to foodies with a slew of high-end restaurants like Catch, Jean-Georges Steakhouse, and Carbone. Perhaps the most famous of them all is the MGM Grand, renowned for its star-studded events, celebrity appearances and hedonistic pool parties.

Will there be a casino?

So far, no.

In 2025, MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle indicated there was a possibility. In May, he was quoted as saying, “Hopefully, we’ll get to add gaming.”

A spokesperson for MGM said in September 2024 that they were hopeful that gaming would become a possibility in Dubai, but for now has only bid for a gaming license in Abu Dhabi. Currently, the only hotel confirmed to have a gaming license in the UAE is the Wynn Marjan, opening in Ras Al Khaimah in 2027.

Images: BSB Group/ Mirage