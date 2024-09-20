MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said he was ‘hopeful’ they would get a gaming license in the UAE capital…

On the back of all the excitement surrounding the UAE’s first casino at the Wynn Al Marjan Island, here’s some more big news: Abu Dhabi could follow suit (no pun intended) and have a casino of its own.

With all of the details yet to be confirmed, what we know is, the MGM Resorts, of Las Vegas fame, is confirmed to have applied for a casino license in the UAE, and as per the group’s CEO Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts has already submitted its proposal to the UAE’s federal government in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the Skift Global Forum, Hornbuckle, said he was “hopeful” that they would win a license there. “Each ruler has their city, their state. Each can say yes or no” he explained

“I hope and believe this year we’ll understand more about Abu Dhabi and the federal mandate and go from there,” Hornbuckle added.

While MGM Resorts is confirmed to have submitted a proposal, there are chances more entities could have, since the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) announced it was accepting proposals for gaming licenses only two months ago.

MGM Resorts is an entertainment behemoth in Las Vegas, USA, with 12 properties on the world-famous Las Vegas strip including the Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. The group is currently constructing a trio of hotels in Dubai: an MGM Grand, Bellagio and an Aria all on one island. But as per their latest information, this will not have a gaming license.

Meanwhile…

While all of the above is in the works, work is already underway on the region’s first confirmed casino at the Wynn Al Marjan Island, with an impending launch scheduled for early 2027. For all the tech specs and a cool album of imagery that will give you something to rave about, check out our guide here.

