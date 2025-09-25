NBA legends, live music and fan events join the Knicks vs 76ers games in Abu Dhabi this October

The NBA is bringing big names to the capital this October. Basketball icons including Oscar Robertson, Derrick Rose, Mark Jackson, John Starks, Rudy Gay and Michael Carter-Williams will be part of this year’s NBA Abu Dhabi Games and headline events at NBA District.

The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers face off in two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, on Thursday October 2 and Saturday October 4. Running alongside the games, NBA District takes over Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 2 to 5. Fans can shoot hoops on a full-size NBA court, take photos with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, buy exclusive NBA merchandise and attend talks and performances.

Concerts and live music are also on the line-up. Jordanian artist Siilawy, rapper Tul8te, DJ Jack, Stick No Bills and DJ D-Nice perform on Friday October 3. Local collective Abu Dhabi House Movement will play the Sunday Coffee Social on October 5.

Here’s a look at the legends making the trip:

Oscar Robertson : 12-time All-Star, 1964 MVP, 1971 NBA champion and Hall of Famer.

: 12-time All-Star, 1964 MVP, 1971 NBA champion and Hall of Famer. Derrick Rose : Three-time All-Star and the youngest player ever to win MVP.

: Three-time All-Star and the youngest player ever to win MVP. Mark Jackson : 1988 Rookie of the Year, 1989 All-Star, sixth all-time in assists.

: 1988 Rookie of the Year, 1989 All-Star, sixth all-time in assists. John Starks : 1994 All-Star, 1997 Sixth Man of the Year, Knicks’ all-time leader in three-pointers.

: 1994 All-Star, 1997 Sixth Man of the Year, Knicks’ all-time leader in three-pointers. Rudy Gay : Played 17 NBA seasons, two-time FIBA World Cup gold medallist.

: Played 17 NBA seasons, two-time FIBA World Cup gold medallist. Michael Carter-Williams: 2014 Rookie of the Year with the 76ers.

Tickets for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games are on sale at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. For those looking to upgrade their experience, special ticket packages with premium access, VIP hospitality, and behind-the-scenes perks are available at nbaexperiences.com

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: 8pm, October 2 and 4, 2025

Contact: etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae

