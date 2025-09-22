French Riviera Beach reopens at Jumeirah Al Qasr for the new season

Your go-to beach hangout at Jumeirah Al Qasr is now open

That chilled-out spot by the water at Jumeirah Al Qasr? It’s back. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect place to start your morning or unwind at sunset, French Riviera Beach is open again, just in time for the cooler evenings and some of Dubai’s best waterfront views.

Wake up

If mornings are your thing, breakfast kicks off daily from 8am. It’s a calm, chill setting right on the sand, with views that make getting out of bed worth it. The breakfast menu is everything from fresh-baked breads, Bircher muesli, to avo toast, French toast crème brûlée, or eggs benedict with Norwegian smoked salmon.

Unwind

Later in the day, golden hour takes over. From 5pm to 7pm, French Riviera Beach rolls out its new apéro menu; two small plates and two glasses of M de Minuty rosé. Pick from king crab toast, sea bass ceviche, beef tartare, tapenade with warm bread, or roasted prawns – the perfect way to wind down without going full dinner.

Also read

Your party guide to all the DJ gigs in Dubai this October

Dubai Design Week 2025: Dates, highlights, and what not to miss

Vibe

A prime beachfront spot that’s about to get busy with the cooler weather. Chill for brunch, catch-ups, or just hitting pause on the city grind.

About Jumeirah Al Qasr

Jumeirah Al Qasr is part of the Madinat Jumeirah complex and stands out for its traditional Arabian design and private beach access. It’s a spot that offers a relaxed vibe with all the convenience of being close to Dubai’s main attractions.

Location: Beachfront, Jumeirah Al Qasr King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Road – Umm Suqeim – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu 8am to 10:30am, 1pm to 10pm; Fri to Sun 8am to 10am, 12:30pm to 10:30pm

Contact: (800) 323232 or book via jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied