The nights are loud again, and so are these DJ gigs in Dubai

Party season in Dubai is rolling in, and if you’ve been missing the late‑nights, the energy, and the groove – it’s all coming back. International artists are lining up, beach clubs are reopening, and the music lovers who paused during the quiet months have reasons to get excited again. Here are all the DJ gigs in Dubai happening this October.

Lost Frequencies kicks things off

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lost Frequencies (@lostfrequencies)

After a quiet summer, the volume is going back up. Leading the comeback? Lost Frequencies. The Belgian DJ is set to drop some of his biggest tracks live, right by the beach and that’s how you start October in Dubai.

Bohemia Beach Club opens its season on Saturday, October 4, with Lost Frequencies bringing his signature tropical house sound straight from Belgium. Set at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, the venue’s got those wide-open sea views and a chilled vibe that turns into a lively party as the night goes on.

Location: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Date & time: Saturday, October 4, from 5pm

Tickets: Dancefloor access priced at Dhs150 (ladies, includes 1 drink), Dhs200 (gents, includes 1 drink) | VIP tables available

Contact: (04) 455 9989 | bohemiadubai.com | @bohemiabyfive

Next up: Carl Cox brings the thunder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Cox (@carlcoxofficial)

Carl Cox is playing a set at Playa Pacha this October, and that alone is the plan. One of the most respected names in techno is making a much-anticipated return to Dubai for a one-night-only set, going down beachside at FIVE LUXE, JBR on Friday, October 17. Pacha ICONS is back, and this marks Carl Cox’s first Middle East appearance in years – a techno legend, a killer sound system, and die-hard fans who know exactly what this is. Expect a proper night with Carl Cox doing what he does best.

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR

Date & time: Friday, October 17, from 7pm to 3am

Tickets: General access from Dhs150 | VIP access from Dhs600

Contact: pachaicons.com

Continuing the rhythm: Sunset grooves with Robin Schulz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Schulz (@robin__schulz)

Robin Schulz, the German DJ and producer will be performing at FIVE Palm Jumeirah on October 18 for a one-off sunset set at Bohemia. Robin Schulz headlines, but he’s not going solo.Warming things up is Laureano, a well-known figure in Dubai’s underground house circuit, followed by Danny Howard, BBC Radio 1’s dance authority and a solid name in the UK club scene. Together, the lineup builds from deep grooves to peak-time energy. It’s all happening at Bohemia, the beachside party series at Beach by FIVE, Palm Jumeirah. Think open skies, sea breeze, and a crowd that comes for the music. The venue is known for hosting big-name sets right on the sand.

Location: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Date & time: 5pm on Friday, October 18

Cost: Dhs150 (ladies, incl. 1 drink), Dhs200 (gents, incl. 1 drink), VIP tables available

Tickets: Tickets are available to purchase via dubai.platinumlist.net

Contact: (0)4 455 9989 | bohemiadubai.com

Closing October with a sensory journey: Anyma’s Quantum performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anyma (@anyma)

The hype is real: on October 31, Quantum, Anyma’s immersive live show, touches down at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. He’s bringing more than music. Expect visuals, emotion, and a night that rewrites what a club experience can be. This isn’t just sound, Quantum is a sensory journey. Imagine light, movement, and music fusing to tell stories without words. It taps into emotion, depth, and art, turning each moment into something unforgettable.

Anyma is the solo project of Matteo Milleri, the creative force behind Tale of Us and Afterlife Records. Known for pushing the boundaries of dance music with immersive audiovisual shows, his artistry is focused on crafting an atmosphere that pulls you fully into the moment.

Location: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina

Date: Friday, October 31

Tickets: Tickets are available to purchase via platinumlist.net

Contact: @ushuaïadubai

