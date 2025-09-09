Fun places to dine with kids in Dubai
Discover the best family-friendly restaurants in Dubai where kids can play and everyone can enjoy great food
Looking for the best family-friendly restaurants in Dubai? Whether you want a relaxed brunch, a fun pool day, or an evening out where the kids can play – Dubai has plenty of spots that make dining with little ones easy and enjoyable. From interactive play areas and soft play zones to tasty menus for all ages, these restaurants offer the perfect mix of fun and flavour for the whole family.
Reform Social and Grill
View this post on Instagram
A lively spot for families, Reform Social and Grill is perfect for a relaxed day out. Children can enjoy the play area with slides and climbing frames, while parents can sit back in the garden and watch the little ones run around. The menu has plenty of choices for all ages, from hearty breakfasts to classic pub dishes. Dogs are welcome too, so the whole family can join in.
Location: Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes
Times: Daily, 8am–11pm
Contact: (04) 454 2638
Twiggy Family
View this post on Instagram
Perfect for a sunny day out, Twiggy Family at Park Hyatt Dubai is designed with kids in mind. The pool is inviting, and little ones will love the splash area and pool toys. Parents can relax on the loungers while taking in views of Dubai Creek and the skyline.
The poolside restaurant serves Mediterranean-style dishes for all tastes, with a kids’ menu and plenty of options for adults too. From fresh salads and pasta to sharing pizzas and grilled dishes, the food is simple, tasty, and perfect for a family meal after some fun in the sun.
Location: Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek
Times: Daily, 9am until sunset
Contact: (04) 602 1105
Wavehouse
View this post on Instagram
Wavehouse at Atlantis The Palm is packed with activities for all ages. Kids can explore the soft play area and enjoy arcade games and bowling, while parents will find plenty to keep them entertained too, making it a great spot for a family day or evening out.
The menu is simple and family-friendly, with pizzas, sliders, salads, and options for younger diners. In the evening, the outdoor terrace comes alive with music, keeping a lively but relaxed atmosphere where families feel welcome.
Location: Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Daily, 10am–12am
Contact: (04) 426 2626
Also read: Family-friendly staycations in the UAE
Ribambelle
View this post on Instagram
Ribambelle on Bluewaters Island is a fun spot for families, combining a restaurant with a huge soft play area for kids. Little ones can enjoy slides, ball pits, and creative craft activities, while parents relax upstairs with a meal or drinks from the bar. The menu has something for everyone, from breakfast items like waffles and croissants to pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches, seafood, and meat dishes. Kids also have their own menu, making it easy for the whole family to find something they like. Extra activities like painting and candle making are available for a small fee, and the venue can also host parties with decorations and custom cakes.
Location: Ribambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai
Times: Daily, 9am–11pm
Contact: (04) 581 5555
Hyperama
View this post on Instagram
Hyperama brings the flavours of South Africa to Dubai in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Tuck into hearty dishes like flame-grilled steaks, beef ribs and traditional South African favourites while kids enjoy the play area. The diner also serves big breakfasts and casual meals that are perfect for sharing with the whole family. It’s a simple spot where everyone, young and old, can enjoy a delicious meal together.
Location: Hyperama, Al Quoz
Times: Daily, 8.30am–10pm
Contact: (058) 108 8786
Images: Instagram