Discover the best family-friendly restaurants in Dubai where kids can play and everyone can enjoy great food

Looking for the best family-friendly restaurants in Dubai? Whether you want a relaxed brunch, a fun pool day, or an evening out where the kids can play – Dubai has plenty of spots that make dining with little ones easy and enjoyable. From interactive play areas and soft play zones to tasty menus for all ages, these restaurants offer the perfect mix of fun and flavour for the whole family.

Reform Social and Grill

A lively spot for families, Reform Social and Grill is perfect for a relaxed day out. Children can enjoy the play area with slides and climbing frames, while parents can sit back in the garden and watch the little ones run around. The menu has plenty of choices for all ages, from hearty breakfasts to classic pub dishes. Dogs are welcome too, so the whole family can join in.

Location: Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes

Times: Daily, 8am–11pm

Contact: (04) 454 2638

@reformdubai

Twiggy Family

Perfect for a sunny day out, Twiggy Family at Park Hyatt Dubai is designed with kids in mind. The pool is inviting, and little ones will love the splash area and pool toys. Parents can relax on the loungers while taking in views of Dubai Creek and the skyline.

The poolside restaurant serves Mediterranean-style dishes for all tastes, with a kids’ menu and plenty of options for adults too. From fresh salads and pasta to sharing pizzas and grilled dishes, the food is simple, tasty, and perfect for a family meal after some fun in the sun.

Location: Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek

Times: Daily, 9am until sunset

Contact: (04) 602 1105

@twiggyfamilydxb

Wavehouse

Wavehouse at Atlantis The Palm is packed with activities for all ages. Kids can explore the soft play area and enjoy arcade games and bowling, while parents will find plenty to keep them entertained too, making it a great spot for a family day or evening out.

The menu is simple and family-friendly, with pizzas, sliders, salads, and options for younger diners. In the evening, the outdoor terrace comes alive with music, keeping a lively but relaxed atmosphere where families feel welcome.

Location: Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 10am–12am

Contact: (04) 426 2626

@wavehousedubai

Ribambelle

Ribambelle on Bluewaters Island is a fun spot for families, combining a restaurant with a huge soft play area for kids. Little ones can enjoy slides, ball pits, and creative craft activities, while parents relax upstairs with a meal or drinks from the bar. The menu has something for everyone, from breakfast items like waffles and croissants to pizzas, pasta, salads, sandwiches, seafood, and meat dishes. Kids also have their own menu, making it easy for the whole family to find something they like. Extra activities like painting and candle making are available for a small fee, and the venue can also host parties with decorations and custom cakes.

Location: Ribambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Daily, 9am–11pm

Contact: (04) 581 5555

@ribambelle.dubai

Hyperama

Hyperama brings the flavours of South Africa to Dubai in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Tuck into hearty dishes like flame-grilled steaks, beef ribs and traditional South African favourites while kids enjoy the play area. The diner also serves big breakfasts and casual meals that are perfect for sharing with the whole family. It’s a simple spot where everyone, young and old, can enjoy a delicious meal together.

Location: Hyperama, Al Quoz

Times: Daily, 8.30am–10pm

Contact: (058) 108 8786

@hyperamauae

