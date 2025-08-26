A three-day weekend is on the horizon, and Dubai has lined up plenty things to do to make the most of the extra day off

From brunches to concerts, and family fun, the city is buzzing with ways to spend your time over the long weekend. Whether you’re after something chilled or an action-packed adventure, here are the best things to do in Dubai.

Family-friendly activities

Fun pink day out with the fam

Step into the Museum of Candy – a world made for your sweet tooth and your camera roll. Spread across 15 colourful rooms, this interactive museum is packed with playful installations like a gummy bear pool, a cotton candy tub, and an ice cream chill-out zone. It’s the kind of place where both kids and adults can unleash their inner child, with plenty of sweet treats to sample along the way.

Location: Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Road, Oud Metha

Times: Daily 10am to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs96

Contact: (04) 591 0088

@museumofcandy_official

Get messy at Dubai’s wildest art studio

Forget paintbrushes. At Wild Paint Studio, you throw, fling, and spin colours around however you like. Inside this Al Quoz warehouse, you can graffiti-paint walls, pour neon paint, swing dripping buckets, or spin a blank canvas into a masterpiece. There are six different creative stations to try, each one designed for maximum mess and fun. It’s a brilliant way to let loose with friends or family. And you’ll get to go home with your own wild creation.

Location: Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1

Timing: Mon to Fri 2pm to 10pm, Sat to Sun 10am to 10pm

Cost: From Dhs160

Contact: (054) 505 7944

@wildpainthouse

Jungle vibes in the middle of the city

The Green Planet is Dubai’s very own rainforest. It is housed inside a huge glass biodome and is home to more than 3,000 animals and plants. Wander among the treetop canopy, meet exotic residents like sloths, and learn how ecosystems thrive in the wild. It’s educational, interactive, and an unforgettable way for the whole family to escape the desert heat and experience a slice of the tropics.

Location: The Green Planet, City Walk

Times: Daily 10am to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs155 (UAE Residents from Dhs129)

Contact: (800) 262 9464

@thegreenplanetdubai

Exhibitions

From algorithms to AI | History Encoded: A Journey Through the Evolution of Digital Art

This immersive show takes visitors on a journey through the history of digital creativity, from early algorithmic experiments to cutting-edge AI and blockchain art. Works from pioneers like Casey Reas and contemporary NFT stars like Hackatao highlight just how fast this world is evolving. If you’re curious about where art and technology collide, this is the exhibition to see before it wraps up next month.

Location: kanvas, Al Quoz

Times: Until September 22, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm

Contact: (04) 242 8199

Last chance to catch Ana Escobar Saavedra: It Starts Where It Ends

Don’t mind the drive to Abu Dhabi? Check out this exhition. Colombian artist Ana Escobar Saavedra’s debut solo show is a thought-provoking exploration of identity, permanence, and change. Her sculptures reimagine marble and granite as if they were living skin, textured with marks and scars. It’s a powerful exhibition that makes you rethink the way you see stone, and with guided tours in English and Arabic, it’s a great way to dive deeper into the meaning behind the work.

Location: 421 Arts Campus, Abu Dhabi

Times: Until September 7, Arabic tours at 3pm and 5pm, English at 4pm and 6pm

Contact: (02) 676 8803

Brunches

A sunlit Saturday feast

One of Dubai’s most iconic brunches, Al Qasr brings together flavours from all over the world, with live stations and endless options – from sushi to Mediterranean classics. The setting is just as special: an elegant conservatory filled with natural light, framed by lush gardens and waterways. It’s an indulgent, leisurely way to spend your Saturday, whether you’re with family, friends, or both.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Umm Suqeim

Timing: Every Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: From Dhs425 (kids under 6 free)

@jumeirahgroup

High-energy feast with a view

If you want your brunch with a side of party, Candypants at Akira Back is the one. Expect bold Japanese- and Korean-inspired dishes, unbeatable cocktails, and panoramic Palm Jumeirah views – all paired with the signature high-energy vibe Candypants brunches are famous for. Think DJs, dancing, and plenty of good times.

Location: Akira, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Timing: Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm

Cost: From Dhs425

@candypantsdxb

Peruvian party vibes

COYA’s brunch is a Dubai institution. With a buffet of vibrant Peruvian flavours – ceviches, anticuchos, slow-cooked meats – paired with bottomless Pisco Sours to match, it’s a full-on fiesta. Add in live music, DJs, and that famous buzzing atmosphere, and you’ve got a brunch that always feels like a celebration.

Location: Coya, Four Seasons Village, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2

Timing: Sat, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Cost: From Dhs409

@coyadubai

Cultural Events

A fairy tale with a glow-up

This isn’t your typical ballet. We Call It Ballet: Sleeping Beauty reimagines Sleeping Beauty with glowing costumes, dazzling light effects, and expressive choreography that blends classical dance with cutting-edge visuals. Performed at the beautiful Zabeel Theatre, it’s an enchanting night out for anyone who loves fairy tales with a modern twist.

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah

Date: September 5

Cost: From Dhs139

The Prince of Love lives

Beloved Iraqi singer Haitham Yousif, known as The Prince of Love, brings more than 30 years of hits to the Dubai Opera stage. Expect a night of heartfelt ballads, nostalgic classics, and a powerful performance that connects generations of fans. A rare chance to see a regional icon in such an intimate setting.

Location: Dubai Opera

Date: September 5

Cost: From Dhs295

A moonwalk down memory lane

One of the world’s top Michael Jackson tribute shows, Michael Lives Forever – Rodrigo Teaser lands in Dubai, with Teaser recreating the King of Pop’s legendary performances. From the glittering costumes to the spot-on choreography (co-directed by Jackson’s own choreographer, Lavelle Smith Jr.), it’s as close as you’ll get to seeing the legend live. Expect all the big hits, from Thriller to Billie Jean.

Location: Dubai Opera

Date: September 7

Cost: Starting from Dhs295

Whether you’re in the mood for brunching, culture, art, or family fun, this long weekend is packed with things to do across the city. From immersive exhibitions and epic performances to wild paint sessions and rainforest adventures, Dubai makes staying put just as exciting as a getaway. So, if you’re looking for things to do without leaving town, you’ll find plenty right here.

Image: Archives