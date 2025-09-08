Apple fans, the wait is nearly over as the launch of the iPhone 17 is on the horizon

Apple will launch the iPhone 17 this week on Tuesday, September 9, at Apple Park in California in the United States of America. It is one of the biggest events of the year, with viewers tuning in from all over the world. In the UAE, thankfully, we can watch live from our device.

All the details you need to know are below:

How to watch it live

You can tune in from anywhere in the UAE. Apple is streaming the event in a few different ways:

On the official Apple website (apple.com)

On Apple’s YouTube channel

On the Apple TV app, available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices

So whether you’re watching at home, on your phone, or on the go, you won’t miss a moment.

What time does it start in the UAE

The keynote begins at 10am Pacific Time, which is 9pm here in the UAE.

That’s 9pm on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Expected announcements during the event

Pre-order dates

The official release date for UAE and worldwide

The launch of iOS 26, featuring a refreshed design and new features across iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Details on the full lineup, including the new iPhone 17 Air

What to expect from the iPhone 17?

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 will bring several exciting upgrades:

Ultra-slim design for a lighter, sleeker feel in your hand

Longer battery life, keeping you powered throughout the day

Upgraded cameras for sharper photos and enhanced low-light performance

iPhone 17 Air, a lighter and thinner model designed for those who value portability without compromising on features

Combined with iOS 26, which promises smoother performance and a unified design language across Apple devices, this September could be one of Apple’s most exciting months in years.

Image: What’s On Archive