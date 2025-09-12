Jamelia is here in Dubai for the first time and she’s heading to AURA SKYPOOL

Get ready for a night of music, magic, and skyline views like no other because AURA SKYPOOL is turning its stage over to a global superstar this October.

On Thursday, October 23, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool will host the lastest chapter of AURA ART, a series celebrating creativity in all its forms. This is the first one to celebrate the art of music. And to kick things off, none other than Jamelia will take the stage for her first-ever live performance in Dubai.

The award-winning British singer, songwriter, and actress is set to mark her incredible 25-year career with an intimate acoustic showcase under the stars. Guests can expect to hear exclusive pre-launch tracks from her upcoming album, as well as the songs that made her an international sensation—yes, that means timeless hits like “Superstar” and “Thank You” will be on the setlist.

With the glittering Palm Jumeirah skyline as the backdrop, AURA SKYPOOL will transform into a stunning open-air concert venue for one unforgettable evening. Think soaring vocals, stripped-back elegance, and that signature AURA energy—this is one night that promises to be talked about long after the final note. Tickets are on sale now.

Location: AURA SKYPOOL, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Date: Thursday, October 23, from 8pm

Price: Dhs650 including a welcome drink and canapé reception

The venue also is holding a sky high, stand-up comedy night on October 13 too, with global TV comedians Jimmy McGhie, Karen Bayley and Tabarak. You can view more information on that here.