Music, dance, ballet, opera… you name it, September has got it

As the summer heat starts to ease, Dubai’s cultural calendar comes alive with a lineup of electrifying performances you won’t want to miss. From world-class theatre productions and live music acts to captivating dance shows and immersive experiences, September is set to ignite your passion for the arts.

Whether you’re a long-time culture enthusiast or just looking for something fresh to do in the city, these unmissable events promise to entertain, inspire, and fuel your creative soul.

We Call it Ballet: Sleeping Beauty Dance and Light Show

Sleeping Beauty Dance and Light Show

Sleeping Beauty Dance and Light Show

Experience Sleeping Beauty like never before in this magical dance and light show at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel. The one-hour performance sees a fusion of classical ballet and modern technology with local dancers lighting up the stage with glow-in-the-dark costumes and a stunning dance routine. The timeless tale follows a cursed princess awakened by true love’s kiss. Expect pirouettes and gravity-defying leaps, all backed by a kaleidoscope of colours.

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

When: Friday, September 5

Ticketsstart at Dhs139

artforall.ae

KOSTCON Korean OST Concert

Soyou

Soyou

K-drama fans, assemble! A special concert experience is coming to Dubai this month allowing K-drama lovers to relive unforgettable moments from some of the most beloved Korean dramas. LYN, Kim Bum Soo, K Will, Soyou, Heize, and Lee Mujin will all perform on stage at this quintessential celebration of a genre of television that has taken the world by storm. Ticket prices start from Dhs199 per person.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk
When: Friday, September 5

Ticketsstart at Dhs1210

coca-cola-arena.com

Carmen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zabeel Theatre (@artforalluae)

Carmen, but like you’ve never seen her before. On September 6 and 7, the iconic story returns to the stage at Zabeel Theatre – reimagined by the incredible Barcelona Flamenco Ballet. Expect a night of pure passion, power and pure flamenco. If you’re a fan of flamenco, opera, dance, theatre, and raw storytelling, this is the must-see event of the season.

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

When: Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7

Ticketsstart at Dhs240

artforall.ae

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon

Global music sensation AP Dhillon is making his highly anticipated return to the Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only concert this September. After his sold-out debut in February 2024, the Canadian-Punjabi trailblazer is ready to take the stage once more – and this time, it’s bigger, bolder, and backed by his critically acclaimed EP, The Brownprint. Known for fusing Punjabi lyrics with pop, hip-hop, and global beats, AP Dhillon has quickly become one of the most influential names in the South Asian music scene, amassing over five billion streams worldwide.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Sunday, September 7

Tickets: start from Dhs350

coca-cola-arena.com

Michael Lives Forever by Rodrigo Teaser

MICHAEL LIVES FOREVER

Michael Lives Forever by Rodrigo Teaser

Michael Lives Forever

Rodrigo Teaser, one of the most acclaimed Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world, is bringing Michael Lives Forever to the Dubai Opera stage on September 7. Expect iconic vocals, Michael’s legendary dance moves, and a stage presence that has even MJ’s former choreographer calling it the real deal. Tickets start from Dhs295 per person.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When: Sunday, September 7

Tickets: start from Dhs350

dubaiopera.com

Every Brilliant Thing

every brilliant thing

A one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and Off-Broadway hit titled ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is being performed at The Junction. The show is about a boy’s list of things that make life worth living. The witty one-man show shines a compassionate light on the impact of suicide and reminds us of all the things that make life brilliant.

Location: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

When: Friday, September 12, Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14

Tickets: start from Dhs350

@junctiondubai

Disney On Ice – Into The Magic

Disney on Ice - Into the Magic - Performances in Dubai in September

Disney On Ice – Into The Magic

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are heading to Dubai with all of their friends for a performance at Coca-Cola Arena. The Walt Disney characters will take audience members on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice. Expect to see Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters on ice skates in an action-packed extravaganza. Disney On Ice will be in Dubai for 10 days, from September 18 to 28, 2025. Each show is close to two hours long, with a 15-minute intermission.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Thursday, September 18 to 28

Tickets: start from Dhs125

coca-cola-arena.com

The Best of Beethoven

Beethoven at Dubai Opera - Performances in Dubai in September

Fans of classical music, this one is for you. Dubai Opera will be showcasing two of Beethoven’s most celebrated masterpieces: the Fifth Symphony and the Piano Concerto No 5 (commonly known as the Emperor), for one night only on September 21. Ticket prices start from Dhs190.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When: Sunday, September 21

Tickets: Dhs120

dubaiopera.com

Swan Lake

Swan Lake - Performances in Dubai in September

Swan Lake

This enduring masterpiece by the Hungarian National Ballet and the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra is returning to the Dubai Opera stage with six captivating performances. Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is world-loved mesmerising and classical ballet, which means it’s one you can’t skip. Expect a telling tale of Prince Siegfried and a cursed Swan Princess, Odile, where only a vow of true love can break the curse.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When: Thursday, September 25 to 28

Tickets: start from Dhs240

dubaiopera.com

Mid-Autum Festival, A Moonment to Remember 

Mid-Autum Festival, A Moonment to Remember - Performances in Dubai in September

Mid-Autum Festival, A Moonment to Remember

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

When: Friday, September 26

Tickets: start from Dhs150

The Dezhou Acrobatic Troupe from China will be heading to Dubai this September to drop our jaws as they show off their skills. The 80-minute performance is a part of the national cultural initiative Mid-Autumn Festival and is known for pushing the limit of physical performances. Each act, whether it’s daring or graceful, reflects years of training and a deep commitment to the acrobatic arts.

artforall.ae

Najwa Karam

Najwa Karam - Performances in Dubai in September

Najwa Karam | Photo credit: Getty Images

Najwa Karam, one of the Arab world’s most beloved voices, is heading to Dubai Opera this September for a concert that will fill the hall with echoes of tradition and emotion. Known as the “Sun of Arabic Song”, Najwa has been a defining figure in Lebanese music since the 1990s. Her powerful mezzo-soprano, her blend of local rhythms with modern pop, and her magnetic stage presence have earned her a devoted global following and a spot as a judge on six seasons of Arabs Got Talent.

Location: Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Date & time: Tuesday, September 30, at 9pm

Cost: Dhs 295 to Dhs1,995

Tickets: Tickets are available to purchase via platinumlist.net

Contact: (0)4 440 8888 | @dubaiopera

Images: Supplied 