As the summer heat starts to ease, Dubai’s cultural calendar comes alive with a lineup of electrifying performances you won’t want to miss. From world-class theatre productions and live music acts to captivating dance shows and immersive experiences, September is set to ignite your passion for the arts.

Whether you’re a long-time culture enthusiast or just looking for something fresh to do in the city, these unmissable events promise to entertain, inspire, and fuel your creative soul.

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

When: Friday, September 5

Tickets: start at Dhs139

artforall.ae

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Friday, September 5

Tickets: start at Dhs1210

coca-cola-arena.com

Carmen, but like you’ve never seen her before. On September 6 and 7, the iconic story returns to the stage at Zabeel Theatre – reimagined by the incredible Barcelona Flamenco Ballet. Expect a night of pure passion, power and pure flamenco. If you’re a fan of flamenco, opera, dance, theatre, and raw storytelling, this is the must-see event of the season.

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

When: Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7

Tickets: start at Dhs240

artforall.ae

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Sunday, September 7

Tickets: start from Dhs350

coca-cola-arena.com

Michael Lives Forever by Rodrigo Teaser

Rodrigo Teaser, one of the most acclaimed Michael Jackson tribute artists in the world, is bringing Michael Lives Forever to the Dubai Opera stage on September 7. Expect iconic vocals, Michael’s legendary dance moves, and a stage presence that has even MJ’s former choreographer calling it the real deal. Tickets start from Dhs295 per person.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When: Sunday, September 7

Tickets: start from Dhs350

dubaiopera.com

Every Brilliant Thing

A one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and Off-Broadway hit titled ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ is being performed at The Junction. The show is about a boy’s list of things that make life worth living. The witty one-man show shines a compassionate light on the impact of suicide and reminds us of all the things that make life brilliant.

Location: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

When: Friday, September 12, Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14

Tickets: start from Dhs350

@junctiondubai

Disney On Ice – Into The Magic

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are heading to Dubai with all of their friends for a performance at Coca-Cola Arena. The Walt Disney characters will take audience members on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains, and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice. Expect to see Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters on ice skates in an action-packed extravaganza. Disney On Ice will be in Dubai for 10 days, from September 18 to 28, 2025. Each show is close to two hours long, with a 15-minute intermission.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

When: Thursday, September 18 to 28

Tickets: start from Dhs125

coca-cola-arena.com

The Best of Beethoven

Fans of classical music, this one is for you. Dubai Opera will be showcasing two of Beethoven’s most celebrated masterpieces: the Fifth Symphony and the Piano Concerto No 5 (commonly known as the Emperor), for one night only on September 21. Ticket prices start from Dhs190.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When: Sunday, September 21

Tickets: Dhs120

dubaiopera.com

Swan Lake

This enduring masterpiece by the Hungarian National Ballet and the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra is returning to the Dubai Opera stage with six captivating performances. Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake is world-loved mesmerising and classical ballet, which means it’s one you can’t skip. Expect a telling tale of Prince Siegfried and a cursed Swan Princess, Odile, where only a vow of true love can break the curse.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

When: Thursday, September 25 to 28

Tickets: start from Dhs240

dubaiopera.com

Mid-Autum Festival, A Moonment to Remember

Location: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel

When: Friday, September 26

Tickets: start from Dhs150

The Dezhou Acrobatic Troupe from China will be heading to Dubai this September to drop our jaws as they show off their skills. The 80-minute performance is a part of the national cultural initiative Mid-Autumn Festival and is known for pushing the limit of physical performances. Each act, whether it’s daring or graceful, reflects years of training and a deep commitment to the acrobatic arts.

artforall.ae

Najwa Karam

Najwa Karam, one of the Arab world’s most beloved voices, is heading to Dubai Opera this September for a concert that will fill the hall with echoes of tradition and emotion. Known as the “Sun of Arabic Song”, Najwa has been a defining figure in Lebanese music since the 1990s. Her powerful mezzo-soprano, her blend of local rhythms with modern pop, and her magnetic stage presence have earned her a devoted global following and a spot as a judge on six seasons of Arabs Got Talent.

Location: Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Date & time: Tuesday, September 30, at 9pm

Cost: Dhs 295 to Dhs1,995

Tickets: Tickets are available to purchase via platinumlist.net

Contact: (0)4 440 8888 | @dubaiopera

Images: Supplied