Dubai’s newest beach club is a very cool collaboration

Dubai is not short of a beach club, whether you want super luxury or more affordable, however when one arrives at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, you know it’s going to be worth checking out.

Introducing Casablanca Beach Club, in partnership with leading luxury Dubai-based website, Ounass, based at Atlantis, The Palm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Casablanca introduces French Moroccan charisma to Dubai’s iconic entertainment destination. The Parisian luxury fashion house arrives in style, bringing the Casablanca touch to parasols, loungers, cabanas, and a beach restaurant, all adorned in its signature pastel hues. As part of the collaboration, a dedicated Casablanca pop-up boutique will offer resort wear and accessories for you to buy.

This Dubai beach club is a colourful but boho vibe, with wooden accents contrasted with pastel fabrics throughout.

Also read: 25 Dubai pool and beach passes that are all fully redeemable

Whether you are a beach babe or a pool preferrer, the decision is up to you. Choose between Riviera sun loungers, Maison cabanas, daybeds and more. And of course, you’ll find the gorgeous view of Palm Jumeirah that Atlantis, The Palm is known for.

There is a restaurant too to discover flavours of the Mediterranean with a Moroccan touch. Enjoy light bites like sushi, salads and of course some colourful cocktails.

This exclusive journey at Casablanca Beach Club x Ounass at Atlantis, The Palm starts from Dhs250 per person with Dhs150 redeemable from Monday to Friday, and Dhs350 per person with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverage on Saturday and Sunday.

To find out more or to make a reservation log onto https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/entertainment/casablanca

Location: Casablanca Beach Club x Ounass at Atlantis, The Palm

Opening hours: Daily 10am to 8pm

Cost: Monday to Friday Dhs250 per person with Dhs150 redeemable, Saturday and Sunday Dhs350 per person with Dhs200 redeemable

Contact: Website @casablancabeachdubai