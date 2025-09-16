25 Dubai pool and beach passes that are all fully redeemable

Splash out on a pool and beach pass, and get all of your entry fee back to spend on dining…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully-redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get credit back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 25 of the best Dubai pool and beach passes that are redeemable…

Tagomago

Ibiza-inspired Tagomago brings its colourful ode to the Balearics to the Palm Jumeirah. This vibrant Balearic-inspired spot features a gorgeous stretch of sand, where loungers laid with the brand’s signature pink towels are shaded by bright orange Palm Trees. While the beach club is welcome to all ages, the brand new swimming pool – flanked by chic sunbeds – is a refined, adults-only escape. This September, pool passes are all fully redeemable.

Where: Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends

Book: @tagomagodubai

La Baia

A chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, this colourful J1 Beach spot features a beautifully tiled swimming pool, and sun loungers peppered across the sand shaded by striped parasols in bright shades of yellow, red and blue. Until the end of September, sun loungers are fully redeemable, meaning you can get your full day pass rate back to spend on the Southern Italian menu.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: Dhs250

Book: @labaia.dubai

Zeta 77

Perched atop Address Beach Resort, ZETA Seventy Seven is a go-to rooftop hotspot for indulgent afternoons, iconic views, and unforgettable evenings. From lively weekend brunches to chic midweek escapes, there’s always something happening. But if you’re simply looking for a dazzling rooftop pool day, it’s fully redeemable daily.

Where: Address Beach Resort

Price: Dhs577

Book: @zetaseventyseven

Barasti

A long standing icon on Dubai’s party scene, Barasti is a no-frills beach club where you can take a dip in the pool, laze on the beach, fuel up in the restaurant, and party into the night on the sand listening to live music. It’s not technically fully redeemable, but worth a mention because there’s no entry fee through until October, so spend as much or as little as you like.

Where: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Price: Free

Book: @barastibeach

Isola

Isola Ristorante welcomes guests daily from 8am to 7pm to its Riviera-inspired alfresco venue, featuring a temperature-controlled pool, sun loungers, and private cabanas.

Where: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Price: Dhs50 Mon to Thurs, Dhs100 Fri to Sun

Book: @isolarestaurantdubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano is a boho-chic beach club at J1 Beach. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball, or sit at the pretty poolside.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: Dhs100 Mon to Thurs, Dhs200 Fri to Sun (beach)

Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 Fri to Sun (pool)

Book: @gitano.dubai

Kaimana Beach

Colourful Polynesian spot Kiamana Beach features one of the biggest pools at J1 Beach, plus an indoor-outdoor restaurant serving Asian-Polynesian dishes. Soak up the sun on a canary yellow lounger, or book a cocoon-like cabana for a VIP day out. Both single sun loungers and couple cocoons are fully redeemable.

Where: J1 Beach

Price: Dhs300 single sun lounger, Dhs750 cocoon double lounger

Book:@kaimanabeachdubai

Chinawhite Sky Pool

London’s storied Chinawhite night club has landed in Dubai as a lively and modern rooftop pool experience. Perched 13 floors up at the Radisson Resort on Palm West Beach, the modern space is finished in sleek white, with pops of red, yellow and blue adding some vibrant colour to the rooftop spot.

Where: Radisson Resort, Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs300 daily

Book: @chinawhiteskypooldubai

Bal Harbour Beach

Looking for a fully redeemable beach day on The Palm? There’s no reservations for the sun loungers at Bal Harbour Beach, but this beachfront Palm West Beach spot is fully redeemable every day of the week. While you don’t get pool access, you do enjoy prime skyline views from loungers on the sand.

Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends, Dhs75 children weekdays, Dhs125 children weekends.

Book: @balharbourbeachdubai

BCH:CLB

Bringing Love Island vibes to W Dubai – The Palm is BCH:CLB, a chic and contemporary beach club with an expansive pool dotted with ice white day beds. The beach club’s signature orange hue is dotted through the parasols, towels and cushions, and there’s a regular rotation of DJs spinning through the afternoon to make this a lively spot.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

Price: Dhs150 Mon to Thurs, Dhs200 Fri to Sun (single beds)

Dhs300 Mon to Thurs, Dhs500 Fri to Sun (pool beds)

Book: @bchclb

Beach by FIVE

At Beach by FIVE, an 150-metre private beach awaits for a luxe day of tanning. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun.

Where: FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dhs200 Mon to Weds, Dhs300 Thurs to Sun

Book: @beachbyfive

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest day-to-night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant, and a beach club, there’s something for everyone. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and spend your entry fee on food and drinks. Prices vary depending on whether you book the first, second or third row of sun beds – or an island cabana – but all are fully redeemable.

Where: The Beach, JBR

Price: From Dhs200 Mon to Fri, from Dhs300 Sat and Sun

Book: @blabladubai

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons DIFC? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Price: Dhs300

Book: @fsdubaidifc

Gallery 7/40

This vibrant spot is housed in The Club, one of seven different beach clubs in one destination. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, it comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach.

Where: The Club, Palm West Beach

Price: Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs300 Fri to Sun

Book: @gallery740dubai

High Society, The Lana Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. Where: The Lana, Business Bay Price: Dhs750 Book: @highsocietyatthelana

Koko Bay

The ultimate boho escapes on the Palm, Koko Bay is your one-stop shop for a fully redeemable day. Bring along your furry friends and enjoy a cheeky drink or two while you sit right on the water and delight in one of their many delicious dishes.

Where: Palm West Beach

Price: From Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs200 weekends

Book: @kokobayuae

La Baie

Take a dip in the lush surrounds of The Ritz-Carlton Dubai’s La Baie pool. The pool pass comes with a minimum spend of Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, which gets you access to the pool, complete with swim-up bar and a sun lounger.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, JBR

Price: Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs200 weekends

Book: @labaiedubai

Laguna Beach

Enjoy a sun-soaked day on the sand at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge, a rustic-luxe spot where beach days are fully redeemable every day of the week. Lounge under the sun on a comfortable lounger or stretch out on a double daybed by the shore, all while taking in the breathtaking views of the Palm Jumeirah.

Where: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Price: Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends

Book: @lagunabeachdubai

Playa Pacha

One of the hottest new spots in Dubai, Playa Pacha brings Balearic vibes to the shores of JBR, with a lively pool and beach experience backdropped by Ain Dubai views.

Where: FIVE LUXE

Price: Dhs200 ladies, Dhs300 gents

Book: @playapachadubai

Riva

A family-friendly beach club that favours a rustic aesthetic compared to some of Dubai’s shinier, chicer new beach clubs, Riva has been loved by residents for years. Come as you are and enjoy the large swimming pool and separate children’s pool, with all pool-only prices fully redeemable.

Where: Shoreline 8, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Dhs150 weekdays, Dhs175 weekends, Dhs75 children weekdays, Dhs90 children weekends

Book: @rivabeachdxb

Vida Emirates Hills

A chilled place for a pool day, the Origins pool deck features a stretching infinity pool overlooking the greens of Emirates Golf Course. You won’t find pumping music and entertainment here – just a serene spot for topping up your tan.

Where: Vida Emirates Hills

Price: Dhs140

Book: @vidahotels

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club

If you’re looking for a pool day with a view, the pool pass at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is an excellent one to book, with the expansive swimming pool stretching out along a long terrace, overlooking Dubai Marina. Top up your tan while marvelling at the city skyscrapers and boats sailing serenely in and out of the marina below.

Where: Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina

Price: Dhs200

Book: @vidahotels

voco Monaco

Fancy a pool day on a private island? Then book yourself a fully redeemable pool day pass at voco Monaco, the first hotel at the Heart of Europe on the World Islands. Featuring a 700-metre private beach and a super-sized swimming pool, this is a daycation with a difference.

Where: Heart of Europe, World Islands

Price: Dhs250 ladies, Dhs300 gents (boat transfers included)

Book: @voco_monacodubai

Wet Deck

This adults-only pool at W Dubai – The Palm is a fun-filled spot for sun-soaked days. There’s a swim-up pool bar, in-water loungers, and a selection of VIP cabanas to book for when you’re looking for extra shade between dips in the water. You can also enjoy access to the beach, just a short walk away.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

Price: Dhs300 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends

Book: @wetdeckdubai

Zenzi Beach

The epitome of barefoot, boho-chic awaits you at this laidback luxurious beach club. With an inventive menu reminiscent of South America, guests are invited to enjoy all that Zenzi Beach has to offer. The beach club has a variety of options to choose from, whether you fancy a dip in the sea, or a lazy day by the pool, and all come with complimentary water, loungers and towels.

Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Price: Dhs250 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends

Book: @zenzibeachdxb

Zing Pool & Beach Bar

Looking for a wallet-friendly daycation on Palm West Beach? Enjoy a day of soaking up the sun at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s beachfront, where a beach day comes with access to one of the city’s longest pools.

Where: Hilton Dubai The Palm

Price: Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs200 weekends, Dhs100 children weekdays, Dhs125 children weekends

Book: @hiltondubaipalm

Images: Social/provided