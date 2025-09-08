This new Madinat Jumeirah addition, SANA is coming to Dubai this month

It’s new restaurant season, and SANA is the latest addition to the new restaurants in Dubai. This stunning Uzbek restaurant is coming to Jumeirah Mina Al Salam in September and it’s promising to take guests on a journey along the Silk Road through bold flavours, rich culture and modern hospitality.

The restaurant is coming from BIK Hospitality who are behind some big names in Dubai such as Cutfish in Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and African Queen on J1 Beach.

SANA is drawing inspiration from the legendary Restaurant Uzbekistan in Moscow and it is under the expert guidance of Chef Glen Ballis, whose global experience spans Melbourne, Moscow, London, and Asia. SANA’s menu will feature authentic Uzbekistan dishes, and contemporary Asian creations, turning time-honoured recipes into a modern experience connecting the East and the West.

For the interiors, SANA has earthy palettes, artisanal textures and subtle Uzbek details. It’s not just another fancy new restaurant in Dubai. There’s even a hidden bar and event space, Moon, where guests can enjoy a pre-dinner drink. There’s even a floating terrace for those who would like to sit outside and enjoy the cooler Dubai weather

Guests can enjoy signature Uzbek dishes such as Plov, slow-cooked to perfection, Shashlik skewers, wood-fired meats, and delicate Olat Somsa and Chebureki pastries. A curated selection of salads, soups, and flatbreads are designed for sharing.

There are so many new restaurants coming to Dubai over the next few months. KIGO, a Japanese restaurant is coming to DIFC in September, bringing seasonal concepts to a new level. Ostura is also coming to DIFC, specifically Emirates Financial Towers. The restaurant is inspired by 1001 Arabian Nights, so diners will get to enjoy a unique Dubai dining experience complete with live entertainment and food theatrics in a contemporary-designed restaurant.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Opening: September 2025

