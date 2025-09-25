This blind date comes with zero red flags, just great books and beautiful art

The thought of a blind date can make anyone wince, but thankfully, this fun event in Dubai ensures the evening won’t end in disappointment.

In October, art and book lovers (single or taken), can make their way to Blind Date Market: Chapters & Canvases at Qube Art Frames, Al Quoz for a three-day celebration where art, books, and relationships intertwine.

The event is a concept by Dubai-based author Purva Grover, who will be turning the art gallery into a creative matchmaking space – not for people, but for stories and art.

From October 13 to 15, the gallery invites visitors to pick up books hidden beneath brown paper wrappers concealing the titles. The books are all by Grover herself and they’ll be signed, too. She’s the author of The Trees Told Me So, She, and #icouldhavebeenaninstapost.

This blind date will set you back just Dhs100. And no cheating! You’ll only find out what you’ve picked after you’ve paid. The only clues? Subtle hints — colours, feelings, maybe a word or two, all scribbled on the packaging.

Feeling lucky? Upgrade your date and go for a book and artwork combo. For Dhs300, you’ll get one of Grover’s books plus a small mystery artwork (also wrapped, of course.)

And if you’re already a fan of the author and have her books, you can opt to pay Dhs150 and enjoy shopping for just a small mystery artwork. All of the works of art have been created by ten UAE-based participating artists. All artworks have been created by ten UAE-based artists and handpicked by Dubai art curator Bhairavi Mistry (aka Noora, The Divine Spark), so you’re in good hands.

Whichever option you go for, it’s all about following your instinct, so leave the judgment at home.

All the page-turning details

Location: Qube Art Frames, Al Quoz 3, Al Quoz

Date/time: Oct 13 7.30pm to 10pm, Oct 14 and 15 9pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs100 for blind book, Dhs150 for blind artwork, Dhs300 for blind artwork and book

Contact: (052) 657 9314

@qubeartgallery

Images: Supplied