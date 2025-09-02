The newly opened property brings the brand’s signature blend of local character and contemporary comfort to one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic neighbourhoods

Looking for a new hotel to stay at in Abu Dhabi? Mercure Hotel Abu Dhabi Downtown has opened its doors in the heart of the city. You can find it at Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Otaiba street – one of Abu Dhabi’s most dynamic neighbourhoods.

The hotel blends modern hospitality with the soul of Emirati culture, offering stylish rooms, suites, and apartments.

What does Mercure Hotel Abu Dhabi Downtown look like?

The hotel has taken inspiration from Emirati culture and the natural beauty of the UAE. Expect soft desert tones, textured materials, and locally influenced artwork.

Travelling with a large family or group? There are connecting rooms to suit your travel needs. Additionally, if you don’t want to leave the comfortable space, there are multiple dining options available. The new hotel also boasts an outdoor pool and recreation activities to keep guests occupied during their stay.

The hotel is home to three establishments. Mokaia is the hotel’s café and lounge area where you can relax with a coffee and pastry while socialising, or working remotely. At Mediterranean restaurant Livi, you can indulge in fresh and flavourful dishes in a laid-back setting. There’s an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs at work, or you can enjoy your company in a private dining room. On the 18th floor, you will find Le Cellier where guests can sip on curated wines while taking in the views of the city skyline. There’s a food menu with bites that pair well with the sip.

Within the hotel, guests can also find a boutique spa and fitness centre. If you’re here for business, there’s a meeting room, and you can even host events in the elegant ballroom.

Speaking of events, Mercure Hotel Abu Dhabi Downtown is located minutes away from some of the capital’s top action, including flagship events like the Formula 1 Grand Prix and NBA Abu Dhabi Games, and top attractions like Ferrari World, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and more.

Speaking on the launch, Mourad Brahmi, Cluster General Manager at Mercure Hotel Abu Dhabi Downtown and Novotel & Adagio Abu Dhabi Al Bustan stated, “We are delighted to bring the Mercure experience to the heart of the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. Our hotel is a celebration of Emirati design, flavours, and culture woven into every touchpoint from the lobby to the rooftop.”

Before you rush off to book, take note that members of ALL – Accor’s award-winning loyalty programme, can earn 4x bonus reward points until September 30, 2025. Members can also enjoy exclusive benefits such as discounts, complimentary room upgrades, and late check-out.

