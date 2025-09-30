Abu Dhabi greets the Knicks with gahwa, falcons, and dance before NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

The New York Knicks stepped into Abu Dhabi with a welcome steeped in tradition ahead of the NBA Abu Dhabi games. Arabic coffee was poured, falcons were on display, and Ayyala dancers in white kanduras moved in rhythm as the team arrived. It was a moment that set the tone for a week where sport meets culture in the capital.

The Knicks are here for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in two preseason clashes at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Game 1 tips off on Thursday October 2 at 8pm, with Game 2 on Saturday October 4 at the same time.

The basketball action is only part of the schedule. On October 1, fans can meet Derrick Rose at the NBA Store in Yas Mall, while Knicks legend John Starks will be there on October 5. Game 1 also brings a halftime performance from Bronx rapper Fat Joe, adding a dose of hip-hop to the night.

Running alongside the games, NBA District takes over Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 2 to 5. Fans can shoot hoops on a full-size court, snap photos with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, shop exclusive merchandise, and catch live talks and performances. Music is also on the line-up, with Siilawy, Tul8te, DJ Jack, Stick No Bills, and DJ D-Nice performing on October 3, and Abu Dhabi House Movement hosting the Sunday Coffee Social on October 5.

Tickets are available at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae, with premium packages on nbaexperiences.com.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: 8pm, October 2 and 4, 2025

Contact: etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae