The 76ers arrive in Abu Dhabi, join traditional celebrations, and gear up for the NBA Games 2025

This week Abu Dhabi is gearing up for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025. On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers were welcomed to the capital with Arabic coffee and a traditional performance by Emirati men in white waving bamboo sticks. Andre Drummond, the 76ers’ star centre, even joined the Ayyala dancers, giving it a go alongside the performers. It was a bright, lively start to the team’s visit, mixing basketball star power with local culture.

Fans have plenty to look forward to. Meet Derrick Rose on October 1 at the NBA Store in Yas Mall, then head to Etihad Arena on October 2 for Game 1 between the New York Knicks and the 76ers. Halftime will be soundtracked by Bronx-born rapper Fat Joe, performing hits like Lean Back and All the Way Up. The week wraps up with another fan meet and greet on October 5, this time with Knicks legend John Starks at the NBA Store.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experience Abu Dhabi (@visitabudhabi)

The Knicks and 76ers face off in two preseason games, Thursday October 2 and Saturday October 4, at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Running alongside the games, NBA District takes over Manarat Al Saadiyat from October 2 to 5. Fans can shoot hoops on a full-size NBA court, take photos with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, pick up exclusive merchandise, and catch talks and performances.

Live music is part of the action too. Jordanian artist Siilawy, rapper Tul8te, DJ Jack, Stick No Bills, and DJ D-Nice perform on Friday October 3. Local collective Abu Dhabi House Movement will play the Sunday Coffee Social on October 5.

Tickets are on sale at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. Premium packages with VIP access, behind-the-scenes perks, and extra perks are available at nbaexperiences.com.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: 8pm, October 2 and 4, 2025

Contact: etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae