Big news, party people as Untold Dubai has dropped another wave of artists, and it’s a good one

Aussie DJ duo NERVO are officially on the bill for Untold Dubai 2025, and if you’ve ever seen these sisters live, you know you’re in for a fun night.

From songwriters to global superstars

Miriam and Olivia Nervo first made their mark behind the scenes in the music industry, writing songs for global stars like David Guetta and Kylie Minogue. But it didn’t take long before they stepped into the spotlight themselves, bringing their infectious energy, vibrant style, and unapologetically fun approach to stages around the world.

With dance anthems like Revolution, Hold On, and You’re Gonna Love Again, NERVO have become one of the most influential female acts in electronic music. Known for their colourful sets and festival-ready vibes, they’ve played everything from Tomorrowland to Ibiza, and now they’re bringing the party to Dubai.

Who else is on the lineup?

NERVO are one of five acts revealed in the latest artist drop. They’ll be joining Alan Walker, DJ Bliss, Wizthemc, and KSHMR at this year’s edition of Untold Dubai. With a mix of international heavyweights and local talent, it’s shaping up to be another unmissable festival. And remember — this is just the beginning. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year at UNTOLD Dubai

The first-ever Untold Dubai landed at Expo City back in February 2024, pulling in a record-breaking 185,000 festival-goers across four days. The final night alone saw 45,000 people dancing under the stars.

For 2025, the festival is moving to a new home at Dubai Parks and Resorts, running from November 6 to 9. The announcement was made on Untold’s Instagram, and expectations are sky-high after such a strong debut.

Image: Nervo Instagram