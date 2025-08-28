All the artists announced so far for UNTOLD Dubai 2025
The wait is over, UNTOLD announces latest lineup with more to come, and it’s stacked with some of the biggest names in electronic music
This article was updated on August 28 2025.
The world’s biggest names in electronic music are about to take over Dubai once again, UNTOLD Dubai is back, bigger, louder, and at a brand-new location. Last year, UNTOLD Dubai brought some of the world’s biggest music names to Expo City Dubai for the first time in February. Now, the sequel is set to return this November with even more intensity, more epic stages, and more experiences. UNTOLD Dubai 2025 will take place from November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts, offering a seamless blend of festival magic and theme-park adventure.
Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.
Headliners announced in July 2025
Martin Garrix – announced July 2
Armin van Buuren – announced July 3
Steve Aoki – announced July 4
LIVE: Artist announcements
New names are being revealed, and we’ll be updating this article in real time with every artist confirmed for UNTOLD Dubai.
Vanny Granata
Toto Chiavetta
Syreeta
Eric Prydz
Ale De Tuglie
Andrea Oliva
Gordo
Hot Since 82
Ilario Alicante
Luciano
Marwan Dua
Mestiza
Tickets: Starting from Dhs420 via untold.ae
Images: UNTOLD Dubai Instagram