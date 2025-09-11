Ciel Dubai Marina is now taking booking for rooms

The opening of Ciel Dubai Marina one of Dubai’s top megaprojects and the world’s tallest hotel is getting closer and you can now book in to stay in the world’s tallest hotel. The hotel has opened up room reservations from November 15 and you can book online now. Prices seem to be starting from Dhs2,212 per room per night for a deluxe room.

The new luxurious hotel will soar a tall 377 metres into the sky and will be home to over 1,000 rooms spanning 80-plus floors. It will join the other sky-rise buildings in Dubai Marina, and will surely be a great addition to Dubai’s magnificent skyline. Ciel Dubai Marina is taking the trophy as world’s tallest hotel from the Gevora Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road which stands at 358m.

It was also announced that award-winning Tattu is going to be located here too as it makes its debut in the Middle East. Having made waves across the UK in cities like London, Manchester and Edinburgh, Tattu is known for its immersive interiors, high-end contemporary Asian cuisine, and wow-factor presentation. And now, it’s going sky-high quite literally. Tattu Dubai isn’t just a restaurant though. This international flagship will span multiple levels, bringing together a striking restaurant and bar, a sky-high infinity pool, and an elevated rooftop lounge all promising some of the most spectacular views in the city.

The hotel will be home to eight dining options, one being Tattu, the world’s highest infinity pool, a fitness centre, spa, club lounge (which will also be the highest in the world for a short period of time) and an observation bar & lounge offering uninterrupted views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

It’s just another Guinness World Record for Dubai…

