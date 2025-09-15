The celebrity-adored Nusr-Et has been a fixture on the Dubai dining scene since 2014

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe found overnight fame after a video of him sprinkling salt over a steak in his Dubai restaurant went viral.

Now known as Salt Bae, he’s since opened a string of Nusr-Et restaurants across London, Miami, Mykonos and Bodrum, and his global restaurants are often frequented by A-listers looking to get the Salt Bae experience.

However, if you’re planning to visit the Dubai restaurant, then take note, as it’s currently closed.

But don’t worry, the closure is only temporary – with Nusr-Et Dubai set to reopen next month.

As per the website, Nusr-Et Dubai is currently undergoing a ‘complete renovation’ and will reopen on October 15. So, you’ve only got a month to wait to see what the all-new Nusr-Et looks like. The notice further explains that the renovation will “enrich our ambiance, design, and overall guest experience.” Sounds like it’s going to be a pretty major transformation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

Nusr-Et Dubai first opened in December 2014 and has become the most successful venue in the world. It was at the Dubai restaurant that that viral video was filmed, which – to date – has been liked more than half a million times on Instagram.

A second Dubai restaurant – this time a more casual burger joint called Salt Bae Burger – opened in DIFC in 2019. So if you’re in need of a Salt Bae fix ASAP, then you can still head to Gate Village.

What: Nusr-Et Dubai

When: Reopens October 15

Visit: nusr-et.com.tr

Images: Instagram