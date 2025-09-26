Dubai’s first-ever homegrown musical is about to take centre stage

Last October, we teased the exciting news of a musical in the making — and now, we’re thrilled to announce that the UAE’s first homegrown musical will take the stage this December.

While we have plenty of musicals coming to the UAE to look forward to, like Wicked and Grease, this will be the first original musical ever created in Dubai, co-produced with Universal Music Group. For a while, only us lucky residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the show, but come 2027, the musical will go on tour.

What’s Once Upon a Time in Dubai about?

Set in the heart of Dubai, the show tells the story of Will, a young artist who moves from London to Dubai to reunite with his partner, Sophia, and pursue his dream of producing a musical extravaganza. However, upon his arrival, Sophia has changed. Will soon realises he has to face many challenges to realise his dream and win back the heart of the one he loves.

It’s all above love, ambition, and the vibrant culture of Dubai, and we can’t wait to see it.

The director of the show is Johan Nus, well-known in the Middle-East for his work on Arabs Got Talent or The Masked Singer, and as executive producer, Gilles Papain, who has worked on shows like Celine in Las Vegas, Disney World of Colors in California, and Christian Louboutin’s show at the Crazy Horse in Paris.

The musical score is composed by Nazim Khaled, a leading European composer known for working with singers like Kendji Girac, and renowned for crafting hits that resonate globally and have garnered over four billion views globally. The original soundtrack includes ballads like Belong and Crying in the Desert, upbeat numbers like Think Big, and cross-cultural pieces like Stranger in the World.

As for the cast? Expect a vibrant mix of international and regional talent including Enzo from the Voice, Shay who played Disney’s Aladdin in the Netherlands, Amanda from X Factor Duba and Joe, a British performer who did the Voice UK (picked by Sir Tom Jones).

Get your tickets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s Up Dubai (@whatsupdubaiuae)

The world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Dubai is confirmed for December 20, 2025 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

The show is 120 minutes long with a 20 minute interval. All age requirements are welcome.

Ticket prices:

Gold: Dhs450

Platinum: Dhs600

VIP: Dhs750

Royal: Dhs1,000

People of Determination: Dhs260

Tickets are available on onceuponatimeindubai.com

*Book now: 5 huge musicals coming to UAE*

All the musical details

Location: Once Upon a Time in Dubai, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, Abdullah Omran Taryam Street

Dates: From December 20, show beings at 7.30pm on opening night

Ticket prices: From Dhs450 (Dhs260 for People of Determination)

Contact: (04) 580 9159

onceuponatimeindubai.com

Images: Supplied