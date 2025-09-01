Dubai’s Umm Ramool and Al Barsha centres get a futuristic upgrade, offering round-the-clock convenience and nearly 100 smart services

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has officially rolled out two newly redeveloped hybrid Customer Happiness Centres, located at Umm Ramool and Al Barsha. The upgrades mark a major leap in the city’s “Services 360” vision, offering faster, smarter, and more personalised service for a seamless user experience.

Since reopening, the refreshed centres now offer a staggering 97 services, which are up from the previous 72, spanning everything from license renewals to vehicle registrations. What’s more, the Umm Ramool branch is now open around the clock, drawing more than 1,350 customers monthly after hours. That’s nearly a 25 per cent rise in activity in just one quarter. RTA expects the number of transactions to climb from about 84,000 in 2024 to over 100,000 by the end of the year.

Smarter design, smarter city

The transformation follows a broader strategy to blend tech with human service. Smart kiosks and digital platforms now sit alongside dedicated service advisors, ensuring both digital-savvy users and those seeking in-person help can get the support they need. The design takes cues from nature and sustainability, warm tones, natural lighting, and intuitive layouts make the experience feel less like bureaucracy and more like a modern, calm retreat.

RTA’s Director-General, Mattar Al Tayer, highlighted how this transformation aligns with Dubai’s goal of becoming the world’s smartest city, a directive backed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. By blending advanced AI technologies, digital services, and efficient architecture, these centres reinforce the city’s push toward next-level customer happiness.

Dubai residents who rely on RTA services, especially those with busy schedules, will appreciate the added flexibility. Whether applying for a new license late at night or seeking in-person guidance during business hours, the enhanced centres provide convenience without compromise.

Looking ahead, this rollout joins previous RTA upgrades in Al Twar, Al Kifaf, and Al Manara, with the Deira centre slated for a similar hybrid transformation by 2026.

Image: Archive