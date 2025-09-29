One night. One instrument. A soulful journey of music, mindfulness, and mental wellness

Music has long been medicine for the soul and in the new year, Dubai will experience it in its most soothing form yet. For one night only, on January 31, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, one of India’s most celebrated young sitar maestros will bring his internationally acclaimed project Sitar for Mental Health to Coca-Cola Arena.

The concert will be Rishab’s debut performance in the region and judging by his past performances, it promises to be an immersive evening of music and mindfulness designed to spark conversations around mental well-being.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 29 at 9am. Really don’t want to miss out? You can pre-register now before the tickets go on sale to the public on coca-cola-arena.com and platinumlist.net.

Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is celebrated across the globe as one of the youngest torchbearers of the sitar.

Through his mission Sitar for Mental Health, Sharma seeks to promote mental health awareness and use of Indian music as a method for healing, and to open conversations around mental health.

He has performed to sold-out audiences in New York, London and India, and has collaborated with international artists across genres. And now, we can get a dose of this majestic artistry for the first time.

Speaking on his first performance in Dubai, Rishab shares: “Dubai is a global hub for wellness and cultural expression and is the perfect city to host my Middle East debut. The sitar has always been my way of finding peace and clarity and I am excited to share that sanctuary with Dubai and remind people that even in chaos, there is always a melody that can heal and inspire.”

He added, “Dubai is where the world comes together. To bring this tour here is special because this project is about collective healing, which is something every community can resonate with.”

What to expect when Rishab Rikhiram Sharm performs in Dubai

So much more than music. It’s multi-sensory journey, an evening of mindfulness and musical healing to create an atmosphere of serenity, balance and reflection.

Expect everything from soulful sitar sounds to high-energy jams, with genre-blending moments that feel both timeless and totally next-gen.

All the important details

Location: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma x Sitar for Mental Health, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai

Date: Saturday, January 31

Cost: TBA

Contact: (800) 223388

