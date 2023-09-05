It was launched by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on the last days of his six-month mission…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai is a man of many words. It is well known by now that Sheikh Mohammed is a poet and an avid storyteller, and his second children’s book has been launched in probably one of the coolest places ever – from space.

Titled ‘The Journey from the Desert to the Stars‘, the book consists of five stories that offer Sheikh Mohammed’s account of key moments that define the UAE’s remarkable development journey.

The book was launched by Sultan Al Neyadi who made his return to Earth on Monday, September 5, 2023. The book launch was one of Al Neyadi’s last tasks on board the International Space Station. It was a fitting stage given the theme of the book which showcases the UAE’s growth from a desert to the cosmopolitan country it is today.

Al Neyadi marked the occasion by reading select passages from the book to us while on live stream.

According to the Dubai Media Office, through the book, Sheikh Mohammed offers young readers a treasure trove of wisdom – lessons he gained from diverse experiences from his childhood and youth which helped shape his values and outlook on life.

The book begins with the words, “The beginning of any transformative endeavour is unforgettable; it lingers in your mind and leaves a lasting impression.”

One of the stories features his first teacher, a well-deserved nod to our hardworking educators. And of course, another features the UAE’s space journey that began during the time of the late Sheikh Zayed and one shares his details on his very first trip to London with his father, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed.

The book is great for little ones (and even adults) both in the UAE and worldwide. It will provide readers with a deeper understanding of Sheikh Mohammed’s values such as loyalty, belonging and service to the nation.

Through the book, Sheikh Mohammed wants to drive a deeper commitment to cultivate a love of reading among the younger generation.

At the moment, we are unaware of when the book will be available to purchase, but we are keeping our eyes open for the news.

Images: Dubai Media Office