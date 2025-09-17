Three-day passes to the beloved D3 festival start from Dhs350

It’s one of the biggest weekends on Dubai’s entertainment calendar, and Sole DXB – the iconic youth and contemporary culture festival – is set to return this December.

Running from December 12 to 14, this epic showcase at D3 brings together all things cool and cultural, with international acts, local live music, fashion, film, food, sports and so much more. And if you want to get your hands on tickets for Sole DXB 2025, then head to platinumlist.net as pre-sale tickets are now available.

Sole DXB ticket prices

Pre-sale General Admission tickets are Dhs350 for a three-day pass, granting you access to the main stage performances, all the acts at Stage Two, food and drink pavilions, brand experiences, basketball tournaments, the thrift market and sneaker swap.

The VIP Grandstand pass, priced at Dhs599, gets you all of the above, plus access to the VIP grandstand for all main stage performances, dedicated F&B service and priority parking.

Go for the golden circle upgrade, Dhs699, and you’ll get next-level access to all the main stage performances, with priority entry to the golden circle viewing area. There’s also fast-track venue entry and dedicated F&B service.

The heart and sole of it all

Now in its 13th year, Sole DXB has grown from a cool meet-up for sneakerheads into one of Dubai’s biggest and best homegrown festivals in the city. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more. Plus, some huge international headline performances, for which the line-up is still under wraps.

Throughout the years, performers have included the likes James Blake, Tems, Nas, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, and Central Cee, so we can’t wait to see this year’s line-up.

What: Sole DXB

When: December 12 to 14

Where: Dubai Design District

Tickets: From Dhs350

Book: @soledxb