The excitement is real as Dubai’s iconic homegrown music and culture festival, Sole DXB, gears up for its 12th edition this December. The first headliners have just been announced, starting with British soul singer James Blake performing on Friday, December 13; dreamy afrobeats/R&B singer-songwriter, Tems taking the stage on Saturday, December 14; and legendary hip-hop band The Roots on Sunday, December 15.

A limited number of pre-sale weekend pass tickets have dropped on platinumlist.net, priced at Dhs395. Be sure to snap them up quick via platinumlist.net, as with each release ticket prices will increase.

We will keep this article updated as more artists and headliners are announced. Fingers crossed for Olivia Dean—who’s on your wishlist?

More about Sole DXB

For Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is one of the hottest and most-anticipated events on the Dubai calendar known for street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle, all taking place at Dubai Design District (D3).

For those of you who haven’t visited Sole DXB in the past, its program consists of live music performances, DJ sets, film screenings, talks, workshops, and sports tournaments and serves as the premier experiential platform for the world’s top brands.

2024 brings exciting, brand new elements – for the first time, the festival will feature live performances on the main stage for all three days, so you can enjoy live music every day. The festival is also offering extended hours, with doors opening at 3pm and closing at 2am, which means you get the chance and the time to fully immerse yourself in the action and experience every single thing. All the participating stalls will also be open for this whole time.

Sole now has not one, but two stages, which means more music for us. The second stage will feature an eclectic mix of jazz, world, R&B and dance music, bringing more artists from across the board.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, presale tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital