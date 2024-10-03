D3 is where it’s at…

Iconic youth and contemporary culture festival Sole DXB is returning for another season, the 12th one in a row, this December. Slated to be held from December 13 to 15, the celebration of all things cool and cultural will take place in Dubai Design District. Presale tickets are also now available and start from Dhs395 for the weekend pass.

The festival, celebrating it’s 12th anniversary this year, will take place over three nights and two days, and will feature the best of regional and international live music, DJ sets, fashion, food, film screenings, talks, workshops, sports tournaments and youth clinics. Be prepared for exclusive drops, interactive experiences and creative activations across fashion, tech, accessories and more.

A carefully curated line-up of Dubai-only citywide experiences will take you through adventures like never before, making sure you make the most of this gorgeous outdoor season. The entire Emirate will come together to celebrate.

The Dubai-based event is also the experiential platform for brands across the globe and close to home, given the multiformat nature of the programming. Throughout the years, performers have included the likes Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, Jorja Smith, Stormzy, Petra Collins, Central Cee, Omar Offendum, Khadija El Warzazia, Nadine El Roubi, Rapsody, Mumu Fresh and more.

What’s new this year?

2024 brings exciting, brand new elements – Sole is bigger and better now for its 12th anniversary. For the first time, the festival will feature live performances on the main stage for all three days, so you can enjoy live music every day.

The festival is also offering extended hours, with doors opening at 3pm and closing at 2am, which means you get the chance and the time to fully immerse yourself in the action and experience every single thing. All the participating stalls will also be open for this whole time.

Sole now has not one, but two stages, which means more music for us. The second stage will feature an eclectic mix of jazz, world, R&B and dance music, bringing more artists from across the board.

Fans will be able to access Stage Front Tickets, a returning feature, which will help them get up close and personal with the best views for headliners and additional grandstand experiences. Also returning are the Sole DXB Talks, basketball, skate and breakdance showcases

Sole DXB Off Circuit will extend the festival beyond this weekend for a second time, offering activations and events throughout the city in the week leading up to Sole DXB. 10 days of Sole sounds like a good idea to us.

December is still some time away, but this is the most hotly-anticipated event for the urban crowd, showcasing stellar street footwear, music, art, and lifestyle.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Dec 13 to 15, 2024, presale tickets from Dhs395 @soledxb sole.digital

Images: Supplied