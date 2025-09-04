If you have lost your Emirates ID or it has become damaged, there is no need to panic

Your Emirates ID is more than just a card in your wallet. It’s like a mini hard drive holding way more about you than you think. But if you’ve lost it, do not worry. You can easily apply for an Emirates ID replacement online using the UAEICP app.

Here is everything you need to know, from reporting it to receiving your new card.

Report it straight away

As soon as you realise your card is damaged, you must report it at the nearest ICP Customer Happiness Centre. This ensures the old card is cancelled and cannot be used by anyone else.

If your card is damaged, take it with you to the centre. If it has been lost or stolen, bring a copy of your Emirates ID if you have one. If you do not, the centre can look up your details for you.

You can find your nearest centre on the ICP website.

Documents you will need

When reporting and applying for a replacement, you will need to provide certain documents.

Mandatory documents:

Original passport

Copy of your passport

Copy of residence visa

A recent coloured passport photo that meets ICP requirements

Optional documents depending on your situation:

Copy of previous Emirates ID

Sponsor’s passport copy

Father’s passport copy and Emirates ID for dependants

Original entry permit

Birth certificate

Disability certificate

The ICP may request additional documents based on your residency status.

How to apply for a replacement online

You can complete the whole process using your phone through the UAEICP app.

Download and sign in

– Download the UAEICP app from the App Store or Google Play.

– Sign in with UAE Pass for faster processing, or create an account using your email. Find the service

– Open the menu, search for “Replace Emirates ID for Residents” and tap start. Fill in the application

– The app will guide you through each section, including your personal details, passport details, contact information and delivery address. You will also need to select the reason for replacement, such as lost, stolen or damaged. Upload documents

– Attach the required documents and your passport photo. Review and pay

– Check your application carefully, then pay online by card. You will receive a request number by email to track the progress of your application.

How to track your application

You can check the status of your request on the ICP website by entering your request number. The system will show you which stage your application is in.

Getting your new Emirates ID

When your replacement card is ready, you will receive an SMS from Emirates Post or Zajel with collection details. If you chose home or office delivery, the courier will contact you to arrange the drop-off.

Important to note: the new Emirates ID will have the same expiry date as your old one.

How much it costs

The total cost to replace an Emirates ID online is Dhs451.40. This includes the card fee, service fee and ICP processing fees.

Image: What’s On Archive