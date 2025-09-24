Custom builds. Vintage bikes. Pure attitude. This cool motorcycle show roars back into Dubai this November

The Art of Motorcycles Show returns to Dubai this November for two days jam-packed with art, photography and, of course, some seriously cool motorcycles.

Now in its 7th edition, the show brings together a fusion of custom builds, visual art, and moto culture. In short, everything that makes your heart go vroom.

The event grows every year, and in 2025, it’s kicking things up a gear: for the first time ever, the show runs across two action-packed days, on November 1 and 2, at the iconic FLAT12 in Port Rashid.

*Coffee and cars combine at these cool cafes in Dubai*

And the best part? It’s completely free to attend.

What to expect from the Art of Motorcycles Show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art of Motorcycles Show (@aom_show)

An absolute electrifying weekend packed with a showcase of specially curated motorcycles from international builders, collectors, and private owners.

For art and photography lovers, there’s a display of some stunning works of art from world-class artists and photographers.

Feeling the creative throttle yourself? Jump into live painting sessions, hands-on workshops, and on-site activations that let you leave your own mark on the culture.

And there’s something for those who get their buzz from caffeine as specialty coffee will be flowing all weekend long at FLAT12

*Dhs57,800 gets you into Lewis Hamilton’s VIP F1 Paddock Club at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix*

You can also expect giveaways and walk away with endless photos in your gallery.

The show was launched back in February 2019 and curated by Del Michael Gasan who wanted to bring people with a shared interest and passion together. Gasan comes from a family of motorcycle builders, riders and artists, so he knows his motorcycles which means this will be an event motorcycle fans will not want to miss.

For more information, visit aom-show.com

All the important details

Location: The Art of Motorcycles Show, FLAT12, Port Rashid, Dubai

Date/time: November 1 to 2, 8am to 8pm

Cost: Free entry

Images: Supplied