Brunches in Dubai are more than food with brunch afterparties in Dubai keeping the fun alive into the night

Here is a round up of brunches where the fun continues after brunch with brunch afterparties in Dubai

Akira Back and SoBe

Start your Saturday at Akira Back with the famous Candypants brunch. Expect Japanese dishes with a Korean twist, big party vibes and sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah. When brunch ends the party moves to SoBe rooftop right next door where you can enjoy sunset views and three drinks included in the package.

Location: W Dubai The Palm

Times: Saturday, brunch from 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty from 4pm

Packages: Brunch from Dhs399, afterparty from Dhs100

Contact: candypants.events

Tête à Tête and Paradiso

The Bisou Bisou Brunch at Tête-à-Tête comes with three courses, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from singers, a magician and dancers. After brunch, Paradiso next door keeps the fun going with rooftop views of Ain Dubai and special packages for drinks and tapas.

Location: Level 9, FIVE Luxe JBR

Times: Saturdays, brunch from 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty from 5pm

Packages: Brunch from Dhs350, afterparty from Dhs150

Contact: secret-parties.com

Maiden Shanghai and Jade at FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s Naughty Noodles Brunch is known for its wild energy, gourmet Chinese food and live entertainment. Once brunch wraps up, guests head to the rooftop for the official afterparty before slipping into Jade, a hidden bar with house beats and creative cocktails.

Location: Jade, Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Times: Saturdays, brunch from 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty from 4:30pm

Packages: Brunch from Dhs450, afterparty from Dhs120

Contact: fivethepalm.com | 04 455 9989

Looking for an afterparty without the brunch? Here are some of the best afterparties in Dubai

En Fuego at Atlantis The Palm

Latin American hotspot En Fuego is known for its lively brunch, and the party does not end when the food finishes. From 4pm to 6pm, the venue hosts a dedicated afterparty with music and a special drinks deal. For Dhs120, guests can enjoy three drinks and soak up the electric atmosphere.

Location: En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Saturdays 4pm to 6pm

Package: Dhs120 for three drinks

Contact: (04) 426 2626

Above Eleven at Palm West Beach

Once brunch is done, the Peruvian vibes carry on at Above Eleven. The afterparty takes place on the terrace during golden hour, complete with house drinks, DJ beats and views of the Palm Jumeirah shoreline. It is the perfect way to extend your Saturday in style.

Location: Above Eleven, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Saturdays 4pm to 6pm

Package: Dhs199 with house beverages

Contact: (04) 666 1420

McCafferty’s JVC

This Irish pub is known for its lively brunches, and the afterparty is just as fun. From 5pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy unlimited house drinks and live music from the resident band. Those who brunched at McCafferty’s get an extra bonus hour of drinks for free between 4pm and 5pm.

Location: McCafferty’s, Circle Mall, JVC

Times: Saturdays 5pm to 8pm

Package: Dhs229 with house beverages

Contact: (058) 599 3623

