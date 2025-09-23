The party doesn’t stop at these day to night brunch afterparties in Dubai
Brunches in Dubai are more than food with brunch afterparties in Dubai keeping the fun alive into the night
Here is a round up of brunches where the fun continues after brunch with brunch afterparties in Dubai
Akira Back and SoBe
Start your Saturday at Akira Back with the famous Candypants brunch. Expect Japanese dishes with a Korean twist, big party vibes and sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah. When brunch ends the party moves to SoBe rooftop right next door where you can enjoy sunset views and three drinks included in the package.
Location: W Dubai The Palm
Times: Saturday, brunch from 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty from 4pm
Packages: Brunch from Dhs399, afterparty from Dhs100
Contact: candypants.events
Tête à Tête and Paradiso
The Bisou Bisou Brunch at Tête-à-Tête comes with three courses, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment from singers, a magician and dancers. After brunch, Paradiso next door keeps the fun going with rooftop views of Ain Dubai and special packages for drinks and tapas.
Location: Level 9, FIVE Luxe JBR
Times: Saturdays, brunch from 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty from 5pm
Packages: Brunch from Dhs350, afterparty from Dhs150
Contact: secret-parties.com
Maiden Shanghai and Jade at FIVE Palm Jumeirah
FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s Naughty Noodles Brunch is known for its wild energy, gourmet Chinese food and live entertainment. Once brunch wraps up, guests head to the rooftop for the official afterparty before slipping into Jade, a hidden bar with house beats and creative cocktails.
Location: Jade, Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Times: Saturdays, brunch from 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty from 4:30pm
Packages: Brunch from Dhs450, afterparty from Dhs120
Contact: fivethepalm.com | 04 455 9989
Also read: 12 iconic brunches in Dubai worth the hype
Looking for an afterparty without the brunch? Here are some of the best afterparties in Dubai
En Fuego at Atlantis The Palm
Latin American hotspot En Fuego is known for its lively brunch, and the party does not end when the food finishes. From 4pm to 6pm, the venue hosts a dedicated afterparty with music and a special drinks deal. For Dhs120, guests can enjoy three drinks and soak up the electric atmosphere.
Location: En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Saturdays 4pm to 6pm
Package: Dhs120 for three drinks
Contact: (04) 426 2626
Above Eleven at Palm West Beach
Once brunch is done, the Peruvian vibes carry on at Above Eleven. The afterparty takes place on the terrace during golden hour, complete with house drinks, DJ beats and views of the Palm Jumeirah shoreline. It is the perfect way to extend your Saturday in style.
Location: Above Eleven, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah
Times: Saturdays 4pm to 6pm
Package: Dhs199 with house beverages
Contact: (04) 666 1420
McCafferty’s JVC
This Irish pub is known for its lively brunches, and the afterparty is just as fun. From 5pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy unlimited house drinks and live music from the resident band. Those who brunched at McCafferty’s get an extra bonus hour of drinks for free between 4pm and 5pm.
Location: McCafferty’s, Circle Mall, JVC
Times: Saturdays 5pm to 8pm
Package: Dhs229 with house beverages
Contact: (058) 599 3623
Images: Secret Party Website, Candypants Website, McCaffertys Instagram, What’s On Archive