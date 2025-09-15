Roasters, a homegrown specialty coffee brand, has sold the world’s most expensive cup of coffee and earned a Guinness World Record

Dubai has made coffee lovers everywhere sit up and take notice as the luxurious coffee was priced at Dhs2,500 and unveiled at the Roasters’ flagship store on The Boulevard, Downtown Dubai on Saturday, September 13.

Roasters and Dubai’s coffee scene

Started in Dubai, Roasters has become one of the UAE’s favourite specialty coffee brands, now with 11 branches across the country. Co-founder and CEO Konstantin Harbuz said the Guinness World Record celebrates the team’s effort and shows Dubai is becoming known for amazing coffee experiences.

A coffee experience like no other

This is not your everyday coffee. The record-breaking drink is made from rare Panama Esmeralda Geisha beans, known for their floral aroma and tropical fruit flavours. Guests watched as a barista carefully prepared the coffee using professional tools to make every cup just right.

The coffee was served in a handmade Edo Kiriko crystal glass, a Japanese piece famous for its delicate patterns. Guests were also given tasting notes to help them enjoy the rich flavours and aromas of this one-of-a-kind brew.

More than just coffee

It wasn’t only a drink – it was a full coffee experience. Guests tried treats made with Geisha beans, like tiramisu, chocolate ice cream, and a special signature chocolate. Every detail, from the glass to the desserts, was designed to make the experience fun, special, and memorable.

Where to try Roasters coffee

While the Dhs2,500 coffee was a one-off special, Roasters still serves high-quality specialty coffee at all its UAE branches. Whether you want a classic latte, a unique brew, or just a cozy coffee break, Roasters has something for every coffee fan.

