It’s almost that time again for long lunches at these beachfront restaurants in Dubai

Miss al fresco season in Dubai? Good – because it’s nearly here, and some of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai are already making a comeback. In just a few weeks (maybe even days), we’ll be swapping indoor air-con for ocean breeze and lunches by the sea. A glass of wine in hand. That perfect steak or seafood pasta. Maybe sushi, maybe oysters. Sand nearby, soft sunlight, and your favourite beachfront restaurant finally open again. Miss that vibe? Same.

Here’s what’s already back and what’s reopening soon, as some of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai get ready for the best season of the year.

Nuska Beach

Nuska Beach at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is back. Fire cooking, tables by the sand, and that view of Burj Al Arab you never really get tired of. New sun loungers, private cabanas, DJ sets, and evening entertainment kicking off in early October make it the place to be for great food and sea views.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai

Times: Daily 10am to sunset

Contact: (800) 323 232 | @nuskadubai

French Riviera Beach

That laid-back spot by the water at Jumeirah Al Qasr is back. French Riviera Beach, one of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai, is now open for the season, serving daily breakfast from 8am right on the sand. Think avo toast, smoked salmon eggs benedict, and crème brûlée French toast. From 5pm, golden hour apéro sets in with small plates and rosé, just in time for cooler evenings and sunset

Location: Beachfront, Jumeirah Al Qasr, King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Road – Umm Suqeim – Dubai

Times: Mon to Thu 8am to 10.30am, 1pm to 10pm; Fri to Sun 8am to 10am, 12.30pm to 10.30pm

Contact: (800) 323232 | jumeirah.com

Shimmers

Shimmers is back at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, and so is that stunnimg view. Set right on the sand with Burj Al Arab in full frame, this chilled-out Greek spot is easily one of the best beachfront restaurants in Dubai – serving up seafood starters, grilled mains, and beachside calm. It’s laid-back, with great food and even better sunsets.

Location: Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah

Hours: Daily 12.30pm to 1am

Contact: (04) 432 3232 | @shimmersdubai

SAN Beach

Already open for the season, SAN Beach is one of Palm Jumeirah’s most striking beach spots. With a natural, minimalist design, two levels of beach, and an indoor restaurant, it’s as much about the setting as it is the food. Expect Med-leaning dishes like tempura prawns, sushi, and fresh crudo, all served from a lively open kitchen.

Location: SAN Beach, The Club, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: 9am to 12am (weekdays), 9am to 1am (weekends)

Contact: (04) 458 0499 | @sanbeachdubai.dubai

Reopening this October

Tamoka

Tamoka reopens mid-October, featuring stylish indoor and outdoor dining along with prime beachfront spots perfect for sunset drinks. Just steps away, Caña by Tamoka, a laid-back beach bar, sits right on the sand, reachable via a scenic path. If you’re looking for beachfront restaurants in Dubai, it’s a good choice. Tamoka’s menu features crispy beef short ribs, smoky octopus, seafood, and Patagonian prawns. With stunning views of Ain Dubai from JBR, it’s set to be a top pick this season.

Location: Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Times: Lunch from 12pm to 5pm | Sunset: 5pm to 7pm | Dinner: 7pm to 11:30pm | Bar: 12pm to 1am

Tel: (04) 318 6099 | @tamokadubai

Ibn AlBahr

Set to reopen at the end of October, Ibn AlBahr is a laid-back yet lively Lebanese seafood classic with a twist, market-style pick-your-fish action in two prime spots. One sits at the edge of Dubai Creek, the other at Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah. Step up to the ice display, choose your catch, pick how it’s cooked, and the chefs take care of the rest. Expect grilled fish, jumbo prawns, hearty mezze platters, and refreshing drinks, all enjoyed by the water. Whether it’s a sunset dinner by the creek or a beachside lunch on the Palm, it’s seafood your way.

Location: Ibn AlBahr at Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Port Saeed | Ibn AlBahr at Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Creek branch daily 12pm to 1am | Palm branch daily 8:30am to 2am

Contact: (800) 426252247 | @ibnalbahr

Cala Vista

Reopening mid-October, Cala Vista sits by the sea with views of Burj Al Arab. Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, the space features blue tiles, whitewashed marble, and a stylish lounge surrounded by olive and lemon trees. The menu focuses on hearty Italian comfort food with a modern touch; wood-fired pizzas, homemade pastas, and grills. Standouts include the chef’s fritto misto, tortelloni alla Norma, and orecchio di elefante.

Location: Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah St, Al Sufouh 1

Times: Daily 12:30pm to 12am

Contact: (800) 323 232 | @calavistadubai

Sirene by Gaia

Set to reopen mid to late October, Sirene by Gaia nails that Greek summer-by-the-sea vibe. The space feels like a sun-drenched coastal hideaway; white stone, soft neutrals, and a splash of bougainvillea that sets the mood perfectly. The food matches the vibe: dips you keep digging bread into, seafood as stunning on the plate as it is on the palate, and pasta that tastes homemade, simple but satisfying. The best part? Almost every table looks straight out to the water, so your meal feels like a mini getaway.

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1

Times: Daily, 10am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 834 0303 | @sirene_dxb