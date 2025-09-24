A hazy start to the day, but not for long as the UAE weather is changing

If your morning commute felt slower than usual, you weren’t imagining it. UAE weather brought a blanket of thick fog across large parts of the country early Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to less than 1km in several areas. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow alerts until 9am this morning, urging drivers to take extra caution on the roads.

Police were quick to respond with safety reminders on X, advising motorists to stick to changing speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.

#Urgent | #Attention #fog#AbuDhabi_Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely. pic.twitter.com/YZMunMEH3X — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) September 23, 2025

Skies are clearing up

By late morning, the fog lifted to reveal the clear sky which felt like a reward after the heavy, humid summer. A hint that the long, sticky heat is giving way to something cooler and more comfortable. For many, it was the first real sign that autumn weather is finally on its way.

Goodbye summer, hello autumn

But the bigger shift in weather is more than just today’s fog. The UAE has officially entered a new season. The September equinox, which fell on September 23, marked the official start of autumn and that means summer has finally loosened its grip.

The change is gradual, but noticeable. Early mornings along the coast, including in Dubai and Sharjah, are now hovering between 30°C and 35°C, while inland and desert areas have seen dips to the low 20s over the past week. Compared to the scorching highs of July and August, that’s a welcome relief.

Image: What’s On Archive