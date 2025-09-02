UFC 321 is heading to Abu Dhabi this October, and fans have even more to get excited about

UFC 321 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island will see heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defend his title against Ciryl Gane. Now, two new bouts have been added, including the first ever UFC women’s title fight in the region and the return of UFC star Umar Nurmagomedov.

First UFC women’s title fight in the Middle East

For the first time ever in the Middle East, a women’s UFC title will be contested in Abu Dhabi. Brazilian fighters Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern will face off for the strawweight belt.

The pair previously met at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, where Dern won by unanimous decision. Since then, Dern has picked up wins over Loopy Godinez and Amanda Ribas, while Jandiroba has enjoyed the best run of her career, winning six of her last seven fights, including victories over Angela Hill, Marina Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan, and Godinez.

This historic bout highlights the UFC’s commitment to growing MMA in the UAE and inspiring women in the region.

Umar Nurmagomedov returns in bantamweight fight

Abu Dhabi will also see the return of Russian fighter Umar Nurmagomedov, who takes on Mario Bautista in a high stakes bantamweight fight. Nurmagomedov has had some of his biggest UFC moments in Abu Dhabi, including his debut in 2021 and a headline win against Cory Sandhagen last year. After losing his first professional title fight in California, he is back to reclaim his spot as a contender.

Bautista enters on an eight-fight winning streak, most recently beating Patchy Mix. Known for his striking and submissions, he will test Nurmagomedov and look to move closer to a title shot.

What to expect at UFC 321

With Aspinall defending his heavyweight title, the first-ever women’s title fight in the Middle East, and the return of Nurmagomedov, UFC 321 promises to be one of the biggest MMA nights of the year.

*Also read: Heavyweight title to headline UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi this October*

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Date: Saturday, October 25

Tickets:: On sale via etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Image: Supplied