Dubai South is set to welcome a brand new VIP Terminal Boulevard, right across the road from Al Maktoum International Airport

Stretching 769 metres in Dubai South, the development will include 16 premium buildings and is designed to bring together luxury brands, top retailers and leading aviation companies. The first phase is scheduled to open in 2026, with construction already underway on Aviation One, a six-storey building that will be one of the anchors of the boulevard.

The project is led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, which says the new district will meet rising demand for aviation-related services while also attracting some of the biggest names in luxury and aviation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Aviation has always been one of the fundamental pillars of Dubai’s economy. The growing demand for aviation services in the emirate is a direct reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the advanced ecosystem in MBR Aerospace Hub which is beyond the aviation industry’s expectations. As we progress towards the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai will further cement its role as a global leader in aviation, attracting top-tier companies and setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

“The VIP Terminal Boulevard is a significant addition to the world-class facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. It will open new opportunities for leading aviation companies and luxury brands to flourish, while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier destination for companies and a key player on the global aviation map,” added His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Image: Government of Dubai Media Office