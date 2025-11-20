Get ready to make this holiday season unforgettable – for you and your furry best friend

Looking for Christmas activities to enjoy with your pet? Here’s our round-up of Christmas events you can take your dogs to in Dubai.

Festive events

Barkfest by Feastival

The much-loved dog festival is back this December — and for the first time ever, it’s making its way to Dubai’s shores, taking over Barasti Beach on December 13, 2025 for a fun-packed day of festive cheer. It’s a one-day-only event, so clear your calendar and let your pup enjoy the paw-fect day out they truly deserve. Expect beach access, a dedicated off-leash zone for dogs of all sizes, chilled-out cabanas and loungers for humans, plus a kids’ play area for the little ones on two legs. There’s a dog show, a Christmas market with over 20 pet-focused vendors, and if you get hungry, you can feast on the à la carte menu at Barasti. And of course, Santa will pay a visit. If you pre-book, it’s Dhs20, and on-the-day tickets are Dhs30. Furchildren and children up to the age of 12 get free entry. Snap up tickets on Platinumlist.

Location: Barkfest by Feastival – Barasti Beach Edition, Barasti Beach, Dubai

Times: December 13, 1pm to 9pm

Cost: Pre-book for Dhs20, on-the-day tickets Dhs30, free for dogs and children under 12

@dubaifeastival, bark-fest.com

Santa Paws

For one day only, February 30 is transforming into Santa’s Village and it will be packed with the Christmas spirit for the whole family, four-legged ones included. Expect a Christmas market, workshops with fun art and craft sessions – including make your Christmas charm or accessories – and more. Additionally, you will be able to adopt a reindeer in the rescue organisation area, and of course, meet Santa himself and take cute pictures with him in his sleigh. The best news? You don’t have to pay for entry, but register here.

Location: February 30, West beach Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: 10am to 8pm, December 14

Cost: Free of cost

Contact: daidubai.com

*Your ultimate What’s On festive guide*

Brunches

If you don’t want to leave your pet at home on Christmas Day, bring them with you. We know a couple of places that will open their arms to pets.

Tap & Grill

Tap & Grill at Jumeirah Golf Estates is hosting a Furry Christmas Brunch where both you and your pup can celebrate the festive season in style. Go dressed up in your best holiday fit and enjoy festive treats in the restaurant’s outdoor setting. If your tails are already wagging, make sure you make your bookings as soon as possible. It’s Dhs345 for the soft package, Dhs495 for the house package, and Dhs195 for children ages five to 12. All dogs and children under four can enter for free.

Location: Tap & Grill, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Times: December 25, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs345 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs195 children ages 5-12, under 4s and all dogs free

Contact: 04 586 7795, dubaigolf.com

The Clubhouse Jebel Ali

The Clubhouse believes that Christmas is for the whole family, even the four-legged ones. So this Christmas Day, take your pets to their Christmas brunch packed with cosy vibes, festive cocktails and treats, live music and premium hops – all of which you can enjoy with your pup by your side. It will cost you Dhs349 per person.

Location: The Clubhouse Jebel Ali, Mina Jebel Ali, Dubai

Times: December 25, 1pm to 5pm

Cost: Dhs349 per person

Contact: @jebelaliclub

Workshops

Want to get a little creative this festive season? You can get double the benefits with this workshop, as you will walk away with a cute personalised gift for your pet.

The Duck Hook

Rather than gift-wrapping a huge bag of kibble for your pet, try and go down the personalised route. At Duck and Hook, you can join other families for a workshop – Paws and Claus – and create a personalised festive stocking for your furry friend. You know your furry family member will see all the hard work you put into it. The workshop takes place on December 6, from 3pm to 6pm.