Dubai’s party season starts strong as Ushuaïa opens with Anyma

The hype is real: on October 31, Quantum, Anyma’s immersive live show, touches down at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. He’s bringing more than music. Expect visuals, emotion, and a night that rewrites what a club experience can be.

About Anyma

Anyma is the solo project of Matteo Milleri, the creative force behind Tale of Us and Afterlife Records. Known for pushing the boundaries of dance music with immersive audiovisual shows, his artistry is focused on crafting an atmosphere that pulls you fully into the moment.

About Quantum

This isn’t just sound, Quantum is a sensory journey. Imagine light, movement, and music fusing to tell stories without words. It taps into emotion, depth, and art, turning each moment into something unforgettable.

Signature sound

Anyma’s sound blends melodic techno, ambient layers, and classical textures for something immersive and emotional. It’s crafted to draw you in, not just to hear, but to feel.

The venue

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is where it all went down last season, over 90,000 people showed up, and now it’s back. Imagine an open-air spot right by Dubai Harbour, with the city lights around you. It’s not just about the music here, it’s the whole vibe. If you’ve been to Ushuaïa Ibiza, you know the deal.

The details

Location: Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Marina

Date: Friday, October 31

Tickets: Presale start on August 19 while general tickets go on sale August 20 and tickets will be available to purchase via platinumlist.net

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Lost Frequencies on October 4, Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Robin Schulz on October 18, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.