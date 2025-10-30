Drone deliveries to cover 70% of the city in five years

Dubai is soaring towards a futuristic way of travel and deliveries with flying taxis to cut your commute to minutes and drones to do deliveries.

Speaking ahead of the Dubai Airshow 2025 Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), announced that the emirate aims to cover 30 per cent of Dubai with drone delivery services by 2026, expanding to an impressive 70 per cent within the next five years, according to Khaleej Times.

The city’s first phase of the drone delivery initiative has already taken off in Dubai Silicon Oasis, with the next phase expected to launch before the airshow. “By 2026, we’ll expand our coverage to at least 30 per cent of the emirate,” Lengawi said. “We’re currently in the experimental phase, and once complete, Dubai will have an outstanding ecosystem for urban air mobility, including drone delivery systems and eVTOLs.”

As part of this rollout, Keeta Drone has become the first company licensed by the DCAA to do deliveries od medicines and parcels in Dubai using a fleet of six drones in the initial phase.

Lengawi also confirmed that the development of flying taxis (eVTOLs) is moving full speed ahead. “We’re on schedule to launch air taxi services in Dubai by 2026,” he said, noting that a solid regulatory framework is being developed to ensure safety and seamless integration with existing air traffic systems.

Visitors to the Dubai Airshow can also look forward to seeing next-generation air taxis up close. U.S.-based Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, both conducting test flights in the UAE, will showcase their cutting-edge models at the event.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa (the show’s organiser), added that this year’s edition will offer “an unparalleled view of the future of aviation.”

Image: Khaleej Times